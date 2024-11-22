Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Võ Văn Tần, Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Creating and managing content for social media platforms like TikTok and Facebook. Key Responsibilities:

● Creative Planning & Scriptwriting: Develop creative content strategies and write

scripts for TikTok, Facebook, and other platforms. Tailor content based on current trends, project objectives, and viral topics to achieve high click-through rates.

● Video Production & Post-Production Management: Plan and oversee video shoots, monitor post-production processes, and ensure overall project progress and quality. You will be responsible for finalizing all video content.

● Trend Monitoring & Content Planning: Stay updated on hot trends, plan content

around popular topics, and respond to user feedback. Plan and manage content output to increase audience engagement.

● Market Research & Analysis: Research and analyze popular video content in the

market to develop creative ideas that effectively drive traffic to Dr. Leo’s stores and

livestream events.

● Data-Driven Optimization: Optimize video content based on data analysis and

feedback, continually enhancing the ROI and effectiveness of video content.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience: Minimum of 1 year, with proficiency in English (CET-4 level or higher).

Technical Skills: Strong knowledge of short-form video content creation, with a proven track record in the beauty and skincare industry, particularly in creating high-ROI videos.

Trend Awareness: Deep understanding of trending content on social media platforms and a strong sense of social media engagement.

Production Skills: Familiarity with video planning, shooting, editing, and managing an editing team of 2-4 members.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● Offer based on capability

● 13th month salary and performance bonus based on business situation.

● 100% salary on probation.

● Training or sharing from experts.

● High quality products and good deal.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp

