Tuyển Software Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 2,000 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/03/2025
Navigos Search

Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
1,500 - 2,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Toà nhà Saigon Tower, Số 29 Đường Lê Duẩn, Phường Bến Nghé, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,000 USD

Regulatory Compliance & Financial Management:
• Develop and implement accounting policies and procedures in compliance with Vietnamese regulations.
• Ensure accurate and transparent financial reporting, including tax settlements and annual financial reports.
• Keep the team updated on changes in tax laws, accounting standards, and financial regulations.
Financial Planning & Control:
• Oversee budgeting, cost management, and financial forecasting.
• Ensure the proper allocation of approved expenditures according to the payment plan.
• Manage project-related **bank loan negotiations and settlements.
Accounting Operations & System Optimization:
• Improve accounting tools, software, and ERP systems to enhance efficiency.
• Review and supervise financial transactions, ensuring compliance and accuracy.
• Submit timely internal financial reports and analyze key financial indicators.
Audit & Tax Compliance:
• Collaborate with tax authorities and independent auditors during tax settlements and financial audits.
• Provide necessary accounting records and data for compliance reviews.
Leadership & Team Development:
• Manage and train the accounting team, assigning tasks, supervising work, and enhancing professional skills.

Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
according to company policies

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

