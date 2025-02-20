Tuyển Software Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 2,000 USD

Regulatory Compliance & Financial Management:

• Develop and implement accounting policies and procedures in compliance with Vietnamese regulations.

• Ensure accurate and transparent financial reporting, including tax settlements and annual financial reports.

• Keep the team updated on changes in tax laws, accounting standards, and financial regulations.

Financial Planning & Control:

• Oversee budgeting, cost management, and financial forecasting.

• Ensure the proper allocation of approved expenditures according to the payment plan.

• Manage project-related **bank loan negotiations and settlements.

Accounting Operations & System Optimization:

• Improve accounting tools, software, and ERP systems to enhance efficiency.

• Review and supervise financial transactions, ensuring compliance and accuracy.

• Submit timely internal financial reports and analyze key financial indicators.

Audit & Tax Compliance:

• Collaborate with tax authorities and independent auditors during tax settlements and financial audits.

• Provide necessary accounting records and data for compliance reviews.

Leadership & Team Development:

• Manage and train the accounting team, assigning tasks, supervising work, and enhancing professional skills.