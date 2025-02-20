Tuyển Software Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 2,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Navigos Search
- Hồ Chí Minh: Toà nhà Saigon Tower, Số 29 Đường Lê Duẩn, Phường Bến Nghé, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,000 USD
Regulatory Compliance & Financial Management:
• Develop and implement accounting policies and procedures in compliance with Vietnamese regulations.
• Ensure accurate and transparent financial reporting, including tax settlements and annual financial reports.
• Keep the team updated on changes in tax laws, accounting standards, and financial regulations.
Financial Planning & Control:
• Oversee budgeting, cost management, and financial forecasting.
• Ensure the proper allocation of approved expenditures according to the payment plan.
• Manage project-related **bank loan negotiations and settlements.
Accounting Operations & System Optimization:
• Improve accounting tools, software, and ERP systems to enhance efficiency.
• Review and supervise financial transactions, ensuring compliance and accuracy.
• Submit timely internal financial reports and analyze key financial indicators.
Audit & Tax Compliance:
• Collaborate with tax authorities and independent auditors during tax settlements and financial audits.
• Provide necessary accounting records and data for compliance reviews.
Leadership & Team Development:
• Manage and train the accounting team, assigning tasks, supervising work, and enhancing professional skills.
Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
