Tuyển Software Engineer Woojin Global Logistics Viet Nam Co., Ltd - Hanoi Branch làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Woojin Global Logistics Viet Nam Co., Ltd - Hanoi Branch
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/02/2025
Software Engineer

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Processing payments, handling related issues (checking documents, making payment, following debts, ensuring payments schedule, contacting vendors, reconciling, answering inquires, save and manage invoices pdf – xml, etc)
- Maintain copies of vouchers, invoices or correspondence necessary for files
- Prepare daily cash report; reconcile bank statements
- Official affairs and other tasks assigned by director & chief accountant

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting/ Finance
- Proficiency in English, computer skills
- Deligent, honest, focus on details
Benefits:
+ International and friendly working environment.
+ Be trained if don’t have experience
+ Social, Health and Unemployment Insurance follow Vietnamese Law.
+ Other benefits as company’s regulation.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: No 01, Nguyen Huy Tuong str, Thanh Xuan Trung ward, Thanh Xuan dist, Ha Noi city, Viet Nam

