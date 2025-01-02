Tuyển Software Engineer Woojin Global Logistics Viet Nam Co., Ltd - Hanoi Branch làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Processing payments, handling related issues (checking documents, making payment, following debts, ensuring payments schedule, contacting vendors, reconciling, answering inquires, save and manage invoices pdf – xml, etc)

- Maintain copies of vouchers, invoices or correspondence necessary for files

- Prepare daily cash report; reconcile bank statements

- Official affairs and other tasks assigned by director & chief accountant

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting/ Finance

- Proficiency in English, computer skills

- Deligent, honest, focus on details

Benefits:

+ International and friendly working environment.

+ Be trained if don’t have experience

+ Social, Health and Unemployment Insurance follow Vietnamese Law.

+ Other benefits as company’s regulation.

