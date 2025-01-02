Tuyển Software Engineer Woojin Global Logistics Viet Nam Co., Ltd - Hanoi Branch làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Woojin Global Logistics Viet Nam Co., Ltd - Hanoi Branch
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Processing payments, handling related issues (checking documents, making payment, following debts, ensuring payments schedule, contacting vendors, reconciling, answering inquires, save and manage invoices pdf – xml, etc)
- Maintain copies of vouchers, invoices or correspondence necessary for files
- Prepare daily cash report; reconcile bank statements
- Official affairs and other tasks assigned by director & chief accountant
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting/ Finance
- Proficiency in English, computer skills
- Deligent, honest, focus on details
Benefits:
+ International and friendly working environment.
+ Be trained if don’t have experience
+ Social, Health and Unemployment Insurance follow Vietnamese Law.
+ Other benefits as company’s regulation.
Tại Woojin Global Logistics Viet Nam Co., Ltd - Hanoi Branch Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
