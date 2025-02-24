Tuyển Software Engineer MCGAAW làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại MCGAAW
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 5th Floor, Unit 5.4&5.5, E
- Town 1, 364 Cong Hoa Street, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City, VietNam
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Developing Web.
• Developing web which works on Mongo and Amazon cloud services.
• Developing backend API works on SQL, SQL Lite
• Making technical documents.
• Researching new technologies.
• Working in a team of Software, Automotive and Embedded Engineers.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Bachelor's degree in information technology or equivalent work experience.
• Have knowledge JavaScript, NodeJS, REACTJS, NEXTJS, ANT DESIGN
• Have knowledge in develop web (Full Stack)
• Understand Mongo, SQL, docker and troubleshooting skills.
• Strong communication skills and multi-tasking skills.
• Good technical writing and documentation skills required
• Skills in English communication and flowchart drawing.
• Understand CI/CD
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
