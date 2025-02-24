Tuyển Software Engineer MCGAAW làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 5th Floor, Unit 5.4&5.5, E - Town 1, 364 Cong Hoa Street, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City, VietNam

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Developing Web.

• Developing web which works on Mongo and Amazon cloud services.

• Developing backend API works on SQL, SQL Lite

• Making technical documents.

• Researching new technologies.

• Working in a team of Software, Automotive and Embedded Engineers.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor's degree in information technology or equivalent work experience.

• Have knowledge JavaScript, NodeJS, REACTJS, NEXTJS, ANT DESIGN

• Have knowledge in develop web (Full Stack)

• Understand Mongo, SQL, docker and troubleshooting skills.

• Strong communication skills and multi-tasking skills.

• Good technical writing and documentation skills required

• Skills in English communication and flowchart drawing.

• Understand CI/CD

