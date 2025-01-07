Tuyển Software Engineer Maeda Corporation - Văn Phòng Đại Diện Tại Hà Nội làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,200 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Maeda Corporation - Văn Phòng Đại Diện Tại Hà Nội
Mức lương
Đến 1,200 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 1,200 USD
o Provide comprehensive IT support for an office of approximately 100 staff members.
o Install and configure software on employees' PCs.
o Perform server maintenance and ensure system reliability.
o Manage and maintain the company wifi/network.
o Manage and maintain the company website
o Create and manage email accounts for new staff.
o Ensure seamless connectivity between PCs, printers, and other office IT equipment.
o Troubleshoot and resolve common IT issues efficiently.
Với Mức Lương Đến 1,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience Requirements:
Experience Requirements
o Demonstrated experience in IT roles supporting companies with a workforce of 100+ staff.
Educational & Certification Requirements:
Educational & Certification Requirements
o Bachelor’s degree in information technology or a related field.
o Relevant certifications in IT engineering or equivalent qualifications.
Experience Requirements
o Demonstrated experience in IT roles supporting companies with a workforce of 100+ staff.
Educational & Certification Requirements:
Educational & Certification Requirements
o Bachelor’s degree in information technology or a related field.
o Relevant certifications in IT engineering or equivalent qualifications.
Tại Maeda Corporation - Văn Phòng Đại Diện Tại Hà Nội Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Maeda Corporation - Văn Phòng Đại Diện Tại Hà Nội
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI