Tuyển Software Engineer Maeda Corporation - Văn Phòng Đại Diện Tại Hà Nội làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,200 USD

o Provide comprehensive IT support for an office of approximately 100 staff members.

o Install and configure software on employees' PCs.

o Perform server maintenance and ensure system reliability.

o Manage and maintain the company wifi/network.

o Manage and maintain the company website

o Create and manage email accounts for new staff.

o Ensure seamless connectivity between PCs, printers, and other office IT equipment.

o Troubleshoot and resolve common IT issues efficiently.