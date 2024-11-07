Tuyển Backend Developer FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Technical Leadership:

Lead the PHP development team in delivering high-quality software solutions.

Provide technical guidance and support to team members, including code reviews and mentoring.

Ensure best practices in software development, including coding standards, testing, and documentation.

Project Management:

Collaborate with project managers and stakeholders to define project requirements and scope.

Participate in the planning and estimation of tasks, ensuring timely delivery of projects.

Monitor project progress and address technical challenges that arise.

Architecture and Design:

Design and implement scalable, robust, and secure PHP applications and systems.

Contribute to the architecture and design decisions, ensuring alignment with business goals and technical requirements.

Evaluate and recommend new technologies and tools to improve development processes.

Code Quality and Best Practices:

Ensure high standards of code quality through regular code reviews and adherence to best practices.

Implement and maintain continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines and automated testing.

Collaboration and Communication:

Work closely with other technical leads, developers, and cross-functional teams to achieve project goals.

Communicate technical concepts effectively to non-technical stakeholders and team members.

Foster a collaborative and productive work environment.

Problem Solving:

Troubleshoot and resolve complex technical issues related to PHP applications.

Analyze and improve application performance and scalability.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.

Education:

Experience: 5+ years of professional experience in PHP development, with at least 2 years in a lead or senior role.

Experience:

Skills:

Expertise in PHP and related frameworks (e.g., Laravel, Symfony).

Strong understanding of web technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and SQL.

Experience with front-end frameworks (e.g., React, Vue.js) is a plus.

Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git) and CI/CD processes.

Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to troubleshoot complex issues.

Strong communication and leadership skills.

Tại FPT Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary package

“FPT care” health insurance provided by AON and is exclusive for FPT employees

Annual Summer Vacation: follows company’s policy and starts from May every year

Salary review one time per year or on career promotion.

International, dynamic, friendly working environment

Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional trainings.

Company's labor policy completely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (Company trip, Holiday, etc.)

Other allowances: working on-site allowance, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin