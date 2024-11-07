Tuyển Backend Developer FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Backend Developer FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

FPT Software
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/12/2024
FPT Software

Backend Developer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại FPT Software

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Technical Leadership:
Lead the PHP development team in delivering high-quality software solutions.
Provide technical guidance and support to team members, including code reviews and mentoring.
Ensure best practices in software development, including coding standards, testing, and documentation.
Project Management:
Collaborate with project managers and stakeholders to define project requirements and scope.
Participate in the planning and estimation of tasks, ensuring timely delivery of projects.
Monitor project progress and address technical challenges that arise.
Architecture and Design:
Design and implement scalable, robust, and secure PHP applications and systems.
Contribute to the architecture and design decisions, ensuring alignment with business goals and technical requirements.
Evaluate and recommend new technologies and tools to improve development processes.
Code Quality and Best Practices:
Ensure high standards of code quality through regular code reviews and adherence to best practices.
Implement and maintain continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines and automated testing.
Collaboration and Communication:
Work closely with other technical leads, developers, and cross-functional teams to achieve project goals.
Communicate technical concepts effectively to non-technical stakeholders and team members.
Foster a collaborative and productive work environment.
Problem Solving:
Troubleshoot and resolve complex technical issues related to PHP applications.
Analyze and improve application performance and scalability.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
Education:
Experience: 5+ years of professional experience in PHP development, with at least 2 years in a lead or senior role.
Experience:
Skills:
Expertise in PHP and related frameworks (e.g., Laravel, Symfony).
Strong understanding of web technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and SQL.
Experience with front-end frameworks (e.g., React, Vue.js) is a plus.
Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git) and CI/CD processes.
Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to troubleshoot complex issues.
Strong communication and leadership skills.

Tại FPT Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary package
“FPT care” health insurance provided by AON and is exclusive for FPT employees
Annual Summer Vacation: follows company’s policy and starts from May every year
Salary review one time per year or on career promotion.
International, dynamic, friendly working environment
Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional trainings.
Company's labor policy completely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (Company trip, Holiday, etc.)
Other allowances: working on-site allowance, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FPT Software

FPT Software

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà FPT Building, số 17 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-techlead-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job245836
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Solution Architect FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đà Nẵng Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Solution Architect FPT Software làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Solution Architect FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Bình Định Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu
Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 22 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,400 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 2,400 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Backend Developer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Bình Định Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu
Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 22 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,400 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 2,400 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Backend Developer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG MINH OXII làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG MINH OXII
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN HÌNH TƯƠNG TÁC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN HÌNH TƯƠNG TÁC VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần NBG HIGHTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần NBG HIGHTECH
20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ BLUESTARS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ BLUESTARS VIỆT NAM
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần Tasco Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Tasco Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIFTY TECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIFTY TECH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ PHẦN MỀM GTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ PHẦN MỀM GTECH
25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SỞ GIAO DỊCH HÀNG HÓA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SỞ GIAO DỊCH HÀNG HÓA VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CARNOW làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CARNOW
6 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 23 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp
16 - 23 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Equix Technologies làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu Công ty TNHH Equix Technologies
35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH VBA TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH VBA TECHNOLOGY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 23 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp
16 - 23 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 23 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp
16 - 23 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ BLUESTARS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ BLUESTARS VIỆT NAM
25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT BỊ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG NGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT BỊ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG NGS
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Open Reach Tech Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Open Reach Tech Hanoi
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 6 Triệu Công Ty SmartOSC
1.5 - 6 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta
2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GAMOTA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GAMOTA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Tập đoàn Sunshine - Sunshine Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 2 USD Tập đoàn Sunshine - Sunshine Group
500 - 2 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Kaopiz Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Kaopiz Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Open Reach Tech Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Open Reach Tech Hanoi
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN RENCITY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN RENCITY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Appota làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Appota
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Song Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Song Nam
18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ IDO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ IDO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm