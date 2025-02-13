Tuyển Trade Marketing Orzaks Ilac ve Kimya San. Tic. A. S. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Tuyển Trade Marketing Orzaks Ilac ve Kimya San. Tic. A. S. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Orzaks Ilac ve Kimya San. Tic. A. S.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/03/2025
Orzaks Ilac ve Kimya San. Tic. A. S.

Trade Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trade Marketing Tại Orzaks Ilac ve Kimya San. Tic. A. S.

Mức lương
1,000 - 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Trade Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Industry Experience Required:
Sales experience in Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, OTC, Food Supplements, Dermocosmetics, and Medical Devices
Target Markets:
ASEAN Region (Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Brunei
About the Role:
We are looking for a
Key Responsibilities:
Finding New Clients & Market Expansion
• Conduct comprehensive market research to identify new business opportunities in
• Search for new potential distributors and partners for food supplements, dermocosmetics, and medical devices

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Orzaks Ilac ve Kimya San. Tic. A. S. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Khác
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Opportunities for career growth in international trade and market expansion.
A dynamic and international work environment in a leading healthcare company.
The opportunity to play a key role in expanding busine

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Orzaks Ilac ve Kimya San. Tic. A. S.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Orzaks Ilac ve Kimya San. Tic. A. S.

Orzaks Ilac ve Kimya San. Tic. A. S.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Akçaburgaz Mahallesi 153. Sokak 16/17 Esenyurt. İstanbul

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-trade-marketing-thu-nhap-1-000-1-500-thang-tai-ha-noi-job310718
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN KIẾN THỨC VIỆT
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN KIẾN THỨC VIỆT làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN KIẾN THỨC VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BKG HOME
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BKG HOME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BKG HOME
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHI KHOA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHI KHOA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHI KHOA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Gỗ BKG
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty CP Gỗ BKG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty CP Gỗ BKG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty BKG Tân Mỹ
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty BKG Tân Mỹ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty BKG Tân Mỹ
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Vàng - Bạc - Đá quý Huy Thành
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Vàng - Bạc - Đá quý Huy Thành làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Vàng - Bạc - Đá quý Huy Thành
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM BẢO MINH
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM BẢO MINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM BẢO MINH
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Mega Sun
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Mega Sun làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Mega Sun
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Trade Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 28 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 25 - 28 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CJ CGV Vietnam
Tuyển Trade Marketing CJ CGV Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CJ CGV Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 28/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN KIẾN THỨC VIỆT
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN KIẾN THỨC VIỆT làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN KIẾN THỨC VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BKG HOME
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BKG HOME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BKG HOME
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHI KHOA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHI KHOA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHI KHOA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Gỗ BKG
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty CP Gỗ BKG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty CP Gỗ BKG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty BKG Tân Mỹ
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty BKG Tân Mỹ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty BKG Tân Mỹ
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Vàng - Bạc - Đá quý Huy Thành
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Vàng - Bạc - Đá quý Huy Thành làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Vàng - Bạc - Đá quý Huy Thành
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM BẢO MINH
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM BẢO MINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM BẢO MINH
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Mega Sun
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Mega Sun làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Mega Sun
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Trade Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 28 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 25 - 28 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CJ CGV Vietnam
Tuyển Trade Marketing CJ CGV Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CJ CGV Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 28/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THỰC PHẨM QUỐC TẾ AN THỊNH PHÁT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THỰC PHẨM QUỐC TẾ AN THỊNH PHÁT
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC IELTS MENTOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC IELTS MENTOR
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty cổ phần bệnh viện đa khoa quốc tế GSV làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phần bệnh viện đa khoa quốc tế GSV
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI PHƯỢNG HOÀNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI PHƯỢNG HOÀNG
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI TỔNG HỢP HTV (CellphoneS) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI TỔNG HỢP HTV (CellphoneS)
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH BLACK PEARL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BLACK PEARL VIỆT NAM
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT, LẮP RÁP TUẤN NGHĨA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT, LẮP RÁP TUẤN NGHĨA
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH LIVESPO PHARMA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LIVESPO PHARMA
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ K.L.E.V.E làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ K.L.E.V.E
13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ULTD THỊNH PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ULTD THỊNH PHÁT
9 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH LIVESPO PHARMA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LIVESPO PHARMA
20 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN HOÀNG HUY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN HOÀNG HUY
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VICOSTONE Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VICOSTONE Pro Company
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GOLDEN PEN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GOLDEN PEN
Tới 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Những hạt cà phê nói chuyện (Twitter Beans Coffee) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Những hạt cà phê nói chuyện (Twitter Beans Coffee)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty CP Cơ điện Trần Phú Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Cơ điện Trần Phú Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ ĐẦU TƯ MINH PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ ĐẦU TƯ MINH PHONG
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THỰC PHẨM QUỐC TẾ AN THỊNH PHÁT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THỰC PHẨM QUỐC TẾ AN THỊNH PHÁT
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Cổ Phần Cúc Phương làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Cúc Phương
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & CÔNG NGHỆ GREENVERSE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & CÔNG NGHỆ GREENVERSE
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI RỒNG PHƯƠNG BẮC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI RỒNG PHƯƠNG BẮC
13 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn G làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn G
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 22 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer
15 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MIK GROUP VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MIK GROUP VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY K.LONG - (TNHH) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY K.LONG - (TNHH)
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC SOLECHILD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC SOLECHILD
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm