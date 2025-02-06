Tuyển Trade Marketing Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Location: Các tỉnh Đông Bắc, Đồng Bằng Sông Hồng, Bắc Trung Bộ

Job Summary:

Lead team at assigned Location & work with account managers to deliver SPVB volume, Revenue, market share via In-store execution & business action plans

Lead & train, build team capability & track to drive & ensure excellent execution at outlets, as per SPVB standards

Customer/outlets frequent visits to build relationship and to grow volume

Job Responsibilities

1/ Grow volume, revenue and share in the Modern Trade channel, at assigned locations

- Work on monthly plan, yearly plan to deliver, grow volume, revenue & share in Modern Trade channel, at assigned locations

- Lead Modern Trade Executive & Blue Force to deliver the plans per accounts, per outlets

- Lead for corrective action plans for week, months or balance of years

- Lead and build capability of Modern Trade Executive & Blue Force to ensure daily execution as per SPVB strategy and policy

- Lead and support team for in-store negotiation of volume ordering and/or extra displays and/or others

- Provide insight/feedback/market intelligence to Planning (account managers) for corrective actions if any