Tuyển Trade Marketing Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trade Marketing Tại Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội và các tỉnh lân cận Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Trade Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Location: Các tỉnh Đông Bắc, Đồng Bằng Sông Hồng, Bắc Trung Bộ
Job Summary:
Lead team at assigned Location & work with account managers to deliver SPVB volume, Revenue, market share via In-store execution & business action plans
Lead & train, build team capability & track to drive & ensure excellent execution at outlets, as per SPVB standards
Customer/outlets frequent visits to build relationship and to grow volume
Job Responsibilities
1/ Grow volume, revenue and share in the Modern Trade channel, at assigned locations
- Work on monthly plan, yearly plan to deliver, grow volume, revenue & share in Modern Trade channel, at assigned locations
- Lead Modern Trade Executive & Blue Force to deliver the plans per accounts, per outlets
- Lead for corrective action plans for week, months or balance of years
- Lead and build capability of Modern Trade Executive & Blue Force to ensure daily execution as per SPVB strategy and policy
- Lead and support team for in-store negotiation of volume ordering and/or extra displays and/or others
- Provide insight/feedback/market intelligence to Planning (account managers) for corrective actions if any
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI