Tuyển Trade Marketing Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Trade Marketing Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage

Trade Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trade Marketing Tại Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội và các tỉnh lân cận Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Trade Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Location: Các tỉnh Đông Bắc, Đồng Bằng Sông Hồng, Bắc Trung Bộ
Job Summary:
Lead team at assigned Location & work with account managers to deliver SPVB volume, Revenue, market share via In-store execution & business action plans
Lead & train, build team capability & track to drive & ensure excellent execution at outlets, as per SPVB standards
Customer/outlets frequent visits to build relationship and to grow volume
Job Responsibilities
1/ Grow volume, revenue and share in the Modern Trade channel, at assigned locations
- Work on monthly plan, yearly plan to deliver, grow volume, revenue & share in Modern Trade channel, at assigned locations
- Lead Modern Trade Executive & Blue Force to deliver the plans per accounts, per outlets
- Lead for corrective action plans for week, months or balance of years
- Lead and build capability of Modern Trade Executive & Blue Force to ensure daily execution as per SPVB strategy and policy
- Lead and support team for in-store negotiation of volume ordering and/or extra displays and/or others
- Provide insight/feedback/market intelligence to Planning (account managers) for corrective actions if any

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage

Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Sheraton Hotel, 88 Dong Khoi, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-trade-marketing-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ha-noi-job316809
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN KIẾN THỨC VIỆT
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN KIẾN THỨC VIỆT làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN KIẾN THỨC VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BKG HOME
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BKG HOME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BKG HOME
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHI KHOA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHI KHOA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHI KHOA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Gỗ BKG
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty CP Gỗ BKG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty CP Gỗ BKG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty BKG Tân Mỹ
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty BKG Tân Mỹ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty BKG Tân Mỹ
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Vàng - Bạc - Đá quý Huy Thành
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Vàng - Bạc - Đá quý Huy Thành làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Vàng - Bạc - Đá quý Huy Thành
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM BẢO MINH
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM BẢO MINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM BẢO MINH
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Mega Sun
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Mega Sun làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Mega Sun
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Trade Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 28 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 25 - 28 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CJ CGV Vietnam
Tuyển Trade Marketing CJ CGV Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CJ CGV Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 28/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN KIẾN THỨC VIỆT
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN KIẾN THỨC VIỆT làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN KIẾN THỨC VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BKG HOME
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BKG HOME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BKG HOME
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHI KHOA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHI KHOA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHI KHOA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Gỗ BKG
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty CP Gỗ BKG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty CP Gỗ BKG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty BKG Tân Mỹ
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty BKG Tân Mỹ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty BKG Tân Mỹ
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Vàng - Bạc - Đá quý Huy Thành
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Vàng - Bạc - Đá quý Huy Thành làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Vàng - Bạc - Đá quý Huy Thành
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM BẢO MINH
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM BẢO MINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM BẢO MINH
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Mega Sun
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Mega Sun làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Mega Sun
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Trade Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 28 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 25 - 28 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CJ CGV Vietnam
Tuyển Trade Marketing CJ CGV Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CJ CGV Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 28/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 22 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer
15 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM VÀ ĐỒ UỐNG BARETT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM VÀ ĐỒ UỐNG BARETT
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN ALIFACO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN ALIFACO
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC HỌC VIỆN ANH NGỮ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 0 - 100000 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC HỌC VIỆN ANH NGỮ VIỆT NAM
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu và Dịch vụ Anh Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu và Dịch vụ Anh Minh
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty TNHH sản xuất thương mại và dịch vụ Secret Life làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH sản xuất thương mại và dịch vụ Secret Life
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANH NGỮ XGENIUS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANH NGỮ XGENIUS
12 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty TNHH TM Sơn Dương làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH TM Sơn Dương
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRULY HEALTH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRULY HEALTH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Z Holding làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Z Holding
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty CP Beta Media làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 13 Triệu Công ty CP Beta Media
9 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty TNHH MTV Alifaco làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH MTV Alifaco
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG CALIE HOUSE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG CALIE HOUSE
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SÂM BỐ CHÍNH SAVITA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SÂM BỐ CHÍNH SAVITA VIỆT NAM
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty cổ phần thương mại và dịch vụ Win smart Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công ty cổ phần thương mại và dịch vụ Win smart Việt Nam
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VÀ ĐẦU TƯ NHUẬN TÍN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VÀ ĐẦU TƯ NHUẬN TÍN
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG CALIE HOUSE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG CALIE HOUSE
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Sản phẩm Thiên nhiên và Hữu cơ Ona Global làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 18 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Sản phẩm Thiên nhiên và Hữu cơ Ona Global
9 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Phòng Khám Chuyên Khoa Da Liễu GSV - Công Ty Cổ Phần Bệnh Viện Đa Khoa Quốc Tế GSV làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu Phòng Khám Chuyên Khoa Da Liễu GSV - Công Ty Cổ Phần Bệnh Viện Đa Khoa Quốc Tế GSV
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MINO PHARMA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MINO PHARMA
9 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PICO RETAIL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PICO RETAIL
13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GHC GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GHC GLOBAL
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Phòng Khám Chuyên Khoa Da Liễu GSV - Công Ty Cổ Phần Bệnh Viện Đa Khoa Quốc Tế GSV làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu Phòng Khám Chuyên Khoa Da Liễu GSV - Công Ty Cổ Phần Bệnh Viện Đa Khoa Quốc Tế GSV
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Mega Sun làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Mega Sun
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM BẢO MINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM BẢO MINH
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Vàng - Bạc - Đá quý Huy Thành làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty Vàng - Bạc - Đá quý Huy Thành
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm