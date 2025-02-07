Tuyển Trade Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 60 - 80 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trade Marketing Tại Navigos Search
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Trade Marketing Với Mức Lương 60 - 80 USD
1. Trade Marketing Strategy & Execution
• Develop and implement trade marketing plans aligned with business objectives and brand strategies.
• Plan and execute in-store promotions, activations, and retail campaigns to drive consumer engagement and sales.
• Coordinate with sales teams to ensure consistent brand messaging and execution across all channels.
2. Channel & Retail Management
• Work closely with key retail partners, distributors, and sales teams to enhance brand visibility and positioning.
• Develop POSM (Point of Sale Materials) strategies and ensure timely deployment.
• Monitor and improve in-store merchandising and shelf placement.
3. Promotional Campaigns & Performance Analysis
• Design and execute trade promotions, incentive programs, and promotional calendars.
• Track and analyze campaign effectiveness, sales impact, and ROI of trade marketing activities.
• Conduct market research and competitor analysis to identify growth opportunities.
4. Budget Management
• Manage trade marketing budgets efficiently to maximize return on investment.
• Negotiate with vendors, suppliers, and partners for cost-effective trade marketing solutions.
5. Cross-functional Collaboration
• Work closely with sales, brand marketing, and product teams to ensure trade marketing alignment.
• Provide insights and recommendations for new product launches and promotional strategies.
• Support the training of sales teams and retailers on product knowledge and key brand messages.
Với Mức Lương 60 - 80 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
