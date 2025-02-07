Tuyển Trade Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 60 - 80 USD

1. Trade Marketing Strategy & Execution

• Develop and implement trade marketing plans aligned with business objectives and brand strategies.

• Plan and execute in-store promotions, activations, and retail campaigns to drive consumer engagement and sales.

• Coordinate with sales teams to ensure consistent brand messaging and execution across all channels.

2. Channel & Retail Management

• Work closely with key retail partners, distributors, and sales teams to enhance brand visibility and positioning.

• Develop POSM (Point of Sale Materials) strategies and ensure timely deployment.

• Monitor and improve in-store merchandising and shelf placement.

3. Promotional Campaigns & Performance Analysis

• Design and execute trade promotions, incentive programs, and promotional calendars.

• Track and analyze campaign effectiveness, sales impact, and ROI of trade marketing activities.

• Conduct market research and competitor analysis to identify growth opportunities.

4. Budget Management

• Manage trade marketing budgets efficiently to maximize return on investment.

• Negotiate with vendors, suppliers, and partners for cost-effective trade marketing solutions.

5. Cross-functional Collaboration

• Work closely with sales, brand marketing, and product teams to ensure trade marketing alignment.

• Provide insights and recommendations for new product launches and promotional strategies.

• Support the training of sales teams and retailers on product knowledge and key brand messages.