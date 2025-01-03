Tuyển Trade Marketing Anheuser- Busch Inbev (AB Inbev) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Calculate Salaries and Incentives

• Determine monthly and incentive-based salaries for BPA (Brand Promotion

Assistants), Team Leaders, and Supervisors.

• Ensure the accuracy of salary calculations by considering key performance indicators

(KPIs), attendance records, and completed activities.

• Maintain transparent records for salary breakdowns, including base pay, bonuses, and

any applicable deductions.

2. Monitor BPA Execution and Team Leader Route Plans (MAPs System)

• Regularly review the execution performance of BPAs to ensure adherence to

established standards and guidelines.

• Oversee the Team Leaders' route planning using the MAPs system to optimize

coverage and time efficiency across locations.

• Identify and address discrepancies or deviations in the execution and route plans

promptly.

3. Analyze and Assess Operational Effectiveness

• Conduct detailed assessments of the BPA team and the performance leadership team

to identify strengths, weaknesses, and areas of improvement.

• Utilize quantitative and qualitative data to measure operational effectiveness, focusing