Tuyển Trade Marketing Anheuser- Busch Inbev (AB Inbev) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trade Marketing Tại Anheuser- Busch Inbev (AB Inbev)
- Hồ Chí Minh: 10th Floor, Agrex Tower, 58 Vo Van Tan, Ward 6, District 3, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Trade Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Calculate Salaries and Incentives
• Determine monthly and incentive-based salaries for BPA (Brand Promotion
Assistants), Team Leaders, and Supervisors.
• Ensure the accuracy of salary calculations by considering key performance indicators
(KPIs), attendance records, and completed activities.
• Maintain transparent records for salary breakdowns, including base pay, bonuses, and
any applicable deductions.
2. Monitor BPA Execution and Team Leader Route Plans (MAPs System)
• Regularly review the execution performance of BPAs to ensure adherence to
established standards and guidelines.
• Oversee the Team Leaders' route planning using the MAPs system to optimize
coverage and time efficiency across locations.
• Identify and address discrepancies or deviations in the execution and route plans
promptly.
3. Analyze and Assess Operational Effectiveness
• Conduct detailed assessments of the BPA team and the performance leadership team
to identify strengths, weaknesses, and areas of improvement.
• Utilize quantitative and qualitative data to measure operational effectiveness, focusing
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Anheuser- Busch Inbev (AB Inbev) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th month salary
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Anheuser- Busch Inbev (AB Inbev)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI