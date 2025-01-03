Tuyển Trade Marketing Anheuser- Busch Inbev (AB Inbev) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Trade Marketing Anheuser- Busch Inbev (AB Inbev) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Anheuser- Busch Inbev (AB Inbev)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/02/2025
Anheuser- Busch Inbev (AB Inbev)

Trade Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trade Marketing Tại Anheuser- Busch Inbev (AB Inbev)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 10th Floor, Agrex Tower, 58 Vo Van Tan, Ward 6, District 3, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Trade Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Calculate Salaries and Incentives
• Determine monthly and incentive-based salaries for BPA (Brand Promotion
Assistants), Team Leaders, and Supervisors.
• Ensure the accuracy of salary calculations by considering key performance indicators
(KPIs), attendance records, and completed activities.
• Maintain transparent records for salary breakdowns, including base pay, bonuses, and
any applicable deductions.
2. Monitor BPA Execution and Team Leader Route Plans (MAPs System)
• Regularly review the execution performance of BPAs to ensure adherence to
established standards and guidelines.
• Oversee the Team Leaders' route planning using the MAPs system to optimize
coverage and time efficiency across locations.
• Identify and address discrepancies or deviations in the execution and route plans
promptly.
3. Analyze and Assess Operational Effectiveness
• Conduct detailed assessments of the BPA team and the performance leadership team
to identify strengths, weaknesses, and areas of improvement.
• Utilize quantitative and qualitative data to measure operational effectiveness, focusing

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Anheuser- Busch Inbev (AB Inbev) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
13th month salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Anheuser- Busch Inbev (AB Inbev)

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Anheuser- Busch Inbev (AB Inbev)

Anheuser- Busch Inbev (AB Inbev)

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 9th floor, Agrex Building, 58 Vo Van Tan Street, District 3, HCMC

