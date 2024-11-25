Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 85 Tân Cảng, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

We are looking for a Prompt AI Engineer to join our team and spearhead the development and optimization of AI-driven solutions. This role will involve designing prompts, managing AI systems, and integrating AI-powered automation into our business processes. As a key contributor, you will ensure our AI initiatives align with our business objectives and deliver measurable results.

Key Responsibilities:

Prompt Engineering:

- Design, test, and refine prompts for various AI models to achieve accurate and contextually relevant outputs.

- Collaborate with teams to create task-specific prompts for automation, customer support, and content generation.

AI Integration & Automation:

- Develop and manage AI-driven automation for tasks such as:

- Social media posting and scheduling.

- Moderating and responding to customer comments or inquiries.

- Generating content for marketing campaigns (e.g., captions, blog posts).

- Implement AI tools for data analysis, customer insights, and workflow improvements.

Team Collaboration & Training:

- Provide guidance and training to team members on how to effectively use AI tools and solutions.

- Work closely with the marketing, customer service, and operations teams to identify opportunities for AI adoption.

System Monitoring & Optimization:

- Monitor the performance of AI tools and continuously improve their accuracy and efficiency.

- Stay up-to-date with the latest developments in AI technologies to ensure our systems remain cutting-edge.

Ethical AI Use:

- Ensure AI systems are implemented responsibly, maintaining transparency, fairness, and privacy standards.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, AI, Data Science, or related field (preferred but not mandatory if experienced).

Minimum 2–3 years of experience working with AI technologies or automation systems.

Proficiency in prompt design and familiarity with AI models like GPT, DALL-E, and others.

Experience integrating AI tools (e.g., ChatGPT, Tidio, HubSpot AI) into workflows.

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.

Knowledge of Python or similar programming languages (a plus).

Excellent communication skills and the ability to explain complex AI concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Preferred Skills:

Experience in e-commerce or retail industries.

Familiarity with Shopify and AI plugins for e-commerce.

Knowledge of API integration for automation.

Understanding of ethical AI practices.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why Join Us?

Opportunity to work with cutting-edge AI technologies.

Play a pivotal role in shaping our AI-driven future.

Collaborative and innovative work environment.

Competitive salary and benefits.

