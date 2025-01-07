Tuyển AI Engineer RMIT University Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

RMIT University Commitment

RMIT is committed to the rights of students and staff to be safe, respected, valued, and treated as an equal in their place of study and work. All staff are expected to share this commitment and contribute to a safer community. While carrying out their role, staff are in a position of trust with students. Staff have a duty of care to report wellbeing concerns about students through the designated channels and uphold to the code of conduct. RMIT Vietnam expects all staff members to comply with its Code of Conduct, policies and procedures, which relate to legal and regulatory requirements and our ways of working.

Why RMIT University Vietnam

RMIT Vietnam is committed to excellence, innovation, and social responsibility. We welcome applications from qualified and passionate individuals who share our values and vision. RMIT University has a global reputation and ranks 123rd globally and 10th in Australia in QS World University Rankings 2024. To learn more about our rankings, please check out our latest facts and figures here Reputation and rankings - RMIT University

Rewards and Benefits:

- Competitive salary package and allowances

- Expatriate candidates: Generous relocation allowance. Educational support up to US$20,000 per child annually, up to 2 children per family; private insurance coverage for staff and family; annual health checkup; Work Permit for staff, Visa and temporary resident cards for family members.