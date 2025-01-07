Tuyển AI Engineer RMIT University Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển AI Engineer RMIT University Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

RMIT University Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/02/2025
RMIT University Vietnam

AI Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại RMIT University Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 521 Kim Mã, Ngọc Khánh, Ba Đình, Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

RMIT University Commitment
RMIT is committed to the rights of students and staff to be safe, respected, valued, and treated as an equal in their place of study and work. All staff are expected to share this commitment and contribute to a safer community. While carrying out their role, staff are in a position of trust with students. Staff have a duty of care to report wellbeing concerns about students through the designated channels and uphold to the code of conduct. RMIT Vietnam expects all staff members to comply with its Code of Conduct, policies and procedures, which relate to legal and regulatory requirements and our ways of working.
Why RMIT University Vietnam
RMIT Vietnam is committed to excellence, innovation, and social responsibility. We welcome applications from qualified and passionate individuals who share our values and vision. RMIT University has a global reputation and ranks 123rd globally and 10th in Australia in QS World University Rankings 2024. To learn more about our rankings, please check out our latest facts and figures here Reputation and rankings - RMIT University
Rewards and Benefits:
- Competitive salary package and allowances
- Expatriate candidates: Generous relocation allowance. Educational support up to US$20,000 per child annually, up to 2 children per family; private insurance coverage for staff and family; annual health checkup; Work Permit for staff, Visa and temporary resident cards for family members.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại RMIT University Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại RMIT University Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

RMIT University Vietnam

RMIT University Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 702 Nguyen Van Linh Boulevard, Tan Phong Ward, Dist.7, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

