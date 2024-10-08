Tuyển Automation Tester Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Automation Tester Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Sông Đà, số 18 ngõ 165 đường Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Automation Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
As a Senior QA Specialist, you will play a critical role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our products and services. Your expertise will be essential in maintaining our high standards and improving the overall user experience.
Job Responsibilities:
Experience working in an Agile/Scrum development process. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to establish and implement QA strategies and best practices. Create comprehensive test plans and test cases based on project requirements and user stories. Execute test cases across various platforms to identify and report defects. Identify opportunities for test automation and implement automated test scripts. Perform regular regression testing to verify the integrity of existing functionality. Utilise bug tracking tools to document, track, and prioritise defects. Generate and present comprehensive QA reports to stakeholders. Stay up to date with industry trends and propose process improvements.
Experience working in an Agile/Scrum development process.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to establish and implement QA strategies and best practices.
Create comprehensive test plans and test cases based on project requirements and user stories.
Execute test cases across various platforms to identify and report defects.
Identify opportunities for test automation and implement automated test scripts.
Perform regular regression testing to verify the integrity of existing functionality.
Utilise bug tracking tools to document, track, and prioritise defects.
Generate and present comprehensive QA reports to stakeholders.
Stay up to date with industry trends and propose process improvements.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Fluent in English.
Proven experience as a QA Specialist or similar role, with at least 3 years of experience in software testing and quality assurance.
at least 3 years of experience
Strong knowledge of QA methodologies, tools, and processes.
Familiarity with web technologies, databases, and API testing.
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen eye for detail.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with diverse teams.
Proven ability to handle multiple projects and prioritise tasks in a fast-paced environment.
Experience with automation testing is a plus.
ISTQB certification or any other relevant QA certifications is a plus.
Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Income based on ability
Flexible working hours, 20% remote work (weekends off)
Annual salary review
Mandatory insurance and leave according to current labor laws
Annual health check-ups
Quarterly team building events
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI