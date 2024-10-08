Tuyển Automation Tester Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Sông Đà, số 18 ngõ 165 đường Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Automation Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

As a Senior QA Specialist, you will play a critical role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our products and services. Your expertise will be essential in maintaining our high standards and improving the overall user experience.

Job Responsibilities:

Experience working in an Agile/Scrum development process. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to establish and implement QA strategies and best practices. Create comprehensive test plans and test cases based on project requirements and user stories. Execute test cases across various platforms to identify and report defects. Identify opportunities for test automation and implement automated test scripts. Perform regular regression testing to verify the integrity of existing functionality. Utilise bug tracking tools to document, track, and prioritise defects. Generate and present comprehensive QA reports to stakeholders. Stay up to date with industry trends and propose process improvements.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Fluent in English. Proven experience as a QA Specialist or similar role, with at least 3 years of experience in software testing and quality assurance. Strong knowledge of QA methodologies, tools, and processes. Familiarity with web technologies, databases, and API testing. Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen eye for detail. Strong communication and interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with diverse teams. Proven ability to handle multiple projects and prioritise tasks in a fast-paced environment. Experience with automation testing is a plus. ISTQB certification or any other relevant QA certifications is a plus.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Income based on ability Flexible working hours, 20% remote work (weekends off) Annual salary review Mandatory insurance and leave according to current labor laws Annual health check-ups Quarterly team building events

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam

