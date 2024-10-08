Tuyển Automation Tester Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Automation Tester Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/11/2024
Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam

Automation Tester

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Automation Tester Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Sông Đà, số 18 ngõ 165 đường Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Automation Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

As a Senior QA Specialist, you will play a critical role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our products and services. Your expertise will be essential in maintaining our high standards and improving the overall user experience.
Job Responsibilities:
Experience working in an Agile/Scrum development process. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to establish and implement QA strategies and best practices. Create comprehensive test plans and test cases based on project requirements and user stories. Execute test cases across various platforms to identify and report defects. Identify opportunities for test automation and implement automated test scripts. Perform regular regression testing to verify the integrity of existing functionality. Utilise bug tracking tools to document, track, and prioritise defects. Generate and present comprehensive QA reports to stakeholders. Stay up to date with industry trends and propose process improvements.
Experience working in an Agile/Scrum development process.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to establish and implement QA strategies and best practices.
Create comprehensive test plans and test cases based on project requirements and user stories.
Execute test cases across various platforms to identify and report defects.
Identify opportunities for test automation and implement automated test scripts.
Perform regular regression testing to verify the integrity of existing functionality.
Utilise bug tracking tools to document, track, and prioritise defects.
Generate and present comprehensive QA reports to stakeholders.
Stay up to date with industry trends and propose process improvements.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Fluent in English. Proven experience as a QA Specialist or similar role, with at least 3 years of experience in software testing and quality assurance. Strong knowledge of QA methodologies, tools, and processes. Familiarity with web technologies, databases, and API testing. Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen eye for detail. Strong communication and interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with diverse teams. Proven ability to handle multiple projects and prioritise tasks in a fast-paced environment. Experience with automation testing is a plus. ISTQB certification or any other relevant QA certifications is a plus.
Fluent in English.
Proven experience as a QA Specialist or similar role, with at least 3 years of experience in software testing and quality assurance.
at least 3 years of experience
Strong knowledge of QA methodologies, tools, and processes.
Familiarity with web technologies, databases, and API testing.
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen eye for detail.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with diverse teams.
Proven ability to handle multiple projects and prioritise tasks in a fast-paced environment.
Experience with automation testing is a plus.
ISTQB certification or any other relevant QA certifications is a plus.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Income based on ability Flexible working hours, 20% remote work (weekends off) Annual salary review Mandatory insurance and leave according to current labor laws Annual health check-ups Quarterly team building events
Income based on ability
Flexible working hours, 20% remote work (weekends off)
Annual salary review
Mandatory insurance and leave according to current labor laws
Annual health check-ups
Quarterly team building events

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam

Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm Vitex Việt Nam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà Sông Đà, số 18 ngõ 165 đường Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-automation-tester-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job207064
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Automation Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 31 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 31 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Valmet
Tuyển Automation Tester Công Ty TNHH Valmet làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Valmet
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Quốc tế Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Anheuser- Busch Inbev (AB Inbev)
Tuyển Automation Tester Anheuser- Busch Inbev (AB Inbev) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Anheuser- Busch Inbev (AB Inbev)
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
Tuyển Automation Tester Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH J. Wagner
Tuyển Automation Tester Công Ty TNHH J. Wagner làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1 USD
Công Ty TNHH J. Wagner
Hạn nộp: 22/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 700 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Automation Tester FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 23/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Tuyển Automation Tester Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 05/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi Pro Company
Tuyển Automation Tester Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 11/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty SmartOSC
Tuyển Automation Tester Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty SmartOSC
Hạn nộp: 23/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC
Tuyển Automation Tester TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu
TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC
Hạn nộp: 27/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Automation Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 31 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 31 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Valmet
Tuyển Automation Tester Công Ty TNHH Valmet làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Valmet
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Quốc tế Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Anheuser- Busch Inbev (AB Inbev)
Tuyển Automation Tester Anheuser- Busch Inbev (AB Inbev) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Anheuser- Busch Inbev (AB Inbev)
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
Tuyển Automation Tester Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH J. Wagner
Tuyển Automation Tester Công Ty TNHH J. Wagner làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1 USD
Công Ty TNHH J. Wagner
Hạn nộp: 22/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 700 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Automation Tester FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 23/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Tuyển Automation Tester Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 05/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi Pro Company
Tuyển Automation Tester Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 11/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty SmartOSC
Tuyển Automation Tester Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty SmartOSC
Hạn nộp: 23/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC
Tuyển Automation Tester TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu
TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC
Hạn nộp: 27/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Automation Tester Công ty cổ phần chứng khoán VPS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần chứng khoán VPS Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Automation Tester CÔNG TY TNHH CHUYỂN ĐỔI SỐ VÀ ĐỔI MỚI SÁNG TẠO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 21 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CHUYỂN ĐỔI SỐ VÀ ĐỔI MỚI SÁNG TẠO VIỆT NAM
16 - 21 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Automation Tester Công ty Cổ phần Giải Pháp Thiên Hoàng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Giải Pháp Thiên Hoàng
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Automation Tester Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Automation Tester TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC
30 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Automation Tester Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty SmartOSC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Automation Tester Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi Pro Company
18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Automation Tester Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Automation Tester FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Automation Tester Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Automation Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 31 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
15 - 31 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm