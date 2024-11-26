Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN WIGROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN WIGROUP
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/11/2024
Backend Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN WIGROUP

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Bcon2

- 42/1 Ung Văn Khiêm, P25, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for a Junior Backend Developer with 1-3 years of experience to support our development and product teams. You will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining server-side logic, ensuring high performance and responsiveness to requests from the front end.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain scalable, secure, and high-performance backend services using Nodejs, Typescript, Python.
Design and implement Restful APIs for front-end and third-party integration.
Work with databases, including SQL and NoSQL (e.g., PostgreSQL, MongoDB).
Optimize applications for maximum speed and scalability.
Debug and resolve technical issues across environments.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including front-end developers and product managers, to deliver robust and scalable solutions.
Write clean, reusable, and efficient code while following industry best practices.
Implement data security and protection measures.
Stay updated with emerging technologies and apply them to improve backend systems.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Required Skills:
Proficiency in Node.js and frameworks like Express, NestJS.
Node.js
Express
NestJS
Strong understanding of JavaScript/TypeScript.
JavaScript/TypeScript.
Experience with API design and development.
API design and development
Hands-on experience with databases (SQL and NoSQL).
databases
Familiarity with Docker and containerized applications.
Docker
Knowledge of version control systems, especially Git.
version control systems
Git
Problem-solving mindset and ability to debug complex systems.
Strong collaboration and communication skills.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN WIGROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefit:
Salary negotiated
Performance-based bonuses available
Clear promotion and career advancement as well as supportive career orientation
Ensuring entitlements according to current regulations
Social insurance, health insurance in compliance with legal requirements
Professional environment with flexible working hours and cooperative colleagues
Opportunity for working with C-levels and other high levels managers and leaders
Opportunity to learn about finance, trade, investments to diversified your finance portfolios
Teambuilding, training, and various bonding activities along the year

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN WIGROUP

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN WIGROUP

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN WIGROUP

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Bcon2, Bình Thạnh, TPHCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

