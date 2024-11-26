Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN WIGROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for a Junior Backend Developer with 1-3 years of experience to support our development and product teams. You will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining server-side logic, ensuring high performance and responsiveness to requests from the front end.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain scalable, secure, and high-performance backend services using Nodejs, Typescript, Python.

Design and implement Restful APIs for front-end and third-party integration.

Work with databases, including SQL and NoSQL (e.g., PostgreSQL, MongoDB).

Optimize applications for maximum speed and scalability.

Debug and resolve technical issues across environments.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including front-end developers and product managers, to deliver robust and scalable solutions.

Write clean, reusable, and efficient code while following industry best practices.

Implement data security and protection measures.

Stay updated with emerging technologies and apply them to improve backend systems.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Required Skills:

Proficiency in Node.js and frameworks like Express, NestJS.

Strong understanding of JavaScript/TypeScript.

Experience with API design and development.

Hands-on experience with databases (SQL and NoSQL).

Familiarity with Docker and containerized applications.

Knowledge of version control systems, especially Git.

Problem-solving mindset and ability to debug complex systems.

Strong collaboration and communication skills.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN WIGROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefit:

Salary negotiated

Performance-based bonuses available

Clear promotion and career advancement as well as supportive career orientation

Ensuring entitlements according to current regulations

Social insurance, health insurance in compliance with legal requirements

Professional environment with flexible working hours and cooperative colleagues

Opportunity for working with C-levels and other high levels managers and leaders

Opportunity to learn about finance, trade, investments to diversified your finance portfolios

Teambuilding, training, and various bonding activities along the year

