Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/11/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE

Business Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE

Mức lương
25 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 56 Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu

Acting as the bridge between customer and stakeholder to clarify requirements with tech team (data teams, developers, QC, UI designer,..) both business and system analysis view as well as the bridge among internal team
Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to do user research, analyze and derive business, analyze functional and non-functional requirements for data products, write SRS (Software Requirement Specification), user stories, mockup,.. and managing product change requests with different priority
Working with PM on project scope, estimation and planning, ensure that product features, functional and technical requirements are accurately defined, documented and clearly communicated to all relevant parties including development team & all stakeholders
Work with QA/QC to verify that all requirements of the system are fulfilled by the implementation in the traceability manner among requirements and implementation
Proactively gather information from multiple sources, reconcile conflicts and distinguish user requirement from the underlying true needs
Collaborate with engineering, data analyst, data scientist and domain experts to establish the product vision, making decision trade-offs between usability, performance, time,...
Acting as the bridge between customer and stakeholder to clarify requirements with tech team (data teams, developers, QC, UI designer,..) both business and system analysis view as well as the bridge among internal team
Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to do user research, analyze and derive business, analyze functional and non-functional requirements for data products, write SRS (Software Requirement Specification), user stories, mockup,.. and managing product change requests with different priority
Working with PM on project scope, estimation and planning, ensure that product features, functional and technical requirements are accurately defined, documented and clearly communicated to all relevant parties including development team & all stakeholders
Work with QA/QC to verify that all requirements of the system are fulfilled by the implementation in the traceability manner among requirements and implementation
Proactively gather information from multiple sources, reconcile conflicts and distinguish user requirement from the underlying true needs
Collaborate with engineering, data analyst, data scientist and domain experts to establish the product vision, making decision trade-offs between usability, performance, time,...

Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 3 years of experience in IT Business Analysis, with a proven track record of successful project delivery. Experience with API integration and database projects is preferred.
General understanding and experience of business processes as well as an interest to understand a broad range of business models and needs
Strong business analytical skill and logical mind. Be able to grasp the complex software system and learn quickly
Experience in specific industries such as healthcare, finance, e-commerce, or travel
Having of APIs and database is a great asset
Proactive can-do attitude and strong commitment to deadline
Exceptional stakeholder management experience
Excellent written and communication both in English and Vietnamese
Familiar with MS office, able to use SQL on collected data to validate assumptions and propose measure plan
Having experience in pre-sale is a plus
At least 3 years of experience in IT Business Analysis, with a proven track record of successful project delivery. Experience with API integration and database projects is preferred.
General understanding and experience of business processes as well as an interest to understand a broad range of business models and needs
Strong business analytical skill and logical mind. Be able to grasp the complex software system and learn quickly
Experience in specific industries such as healthcare, finance, e-commerce, or travel
Having of APIs and database is a great asset
Proactive can-do attitude and strong commitment to deadline
Exceptional stakeholder management experience
Excellent written and communication both in English and Vietnamese
Familiar with MS office, able to use SQL on collected data to validate assumptions and propose measure plan
Having experience in pre-sale is a plus

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Probation 90% salary. Salary: 25-30M Gross
Working time: Monday – Friday.
13th month salary
Salary review 2 times a year
Holiday bonuses, quarterly bonuses, seniority bonuses, profit bonuses.
Personal birthday gifts
Opportunity to learn and work with new technology
Work in a professional environment with foreign partners
Travel, teambuilding 2-3 times/year
Regular health check-ups for employees
Support to participate in training courses to improve knowledge and skills
Probation 90% salary. Salary: 25-30M Gross
Working time: Monday – Friday.
13th month salary
Salary review 2 times a year
Holiday bonuses, quarterly bonuses, seniority bonuses, profit bonuses.
Personal birthday gifts
Opportunity to learn and work with new technology
Work in a professional environment with foreign partners
Travel, teambuilding 2-3 times/year
Regular health check-ups for employees
Support to participate in training courses to improve knowledge and skills

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa Lilama10, số 56 Tố Hữu, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

