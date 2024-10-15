Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 25 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 56 Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu

Acting as the bridge between customer and stakeholder to clarify requirements with tech team (data teams, developers, QC, UI designer,..) both business and system analysis view as well as the bridge among internal team Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to do user research, analyze and derive business, analyze functional and non-functional requirements for data products, write SRS (Software Requirement Specification), user stories, mockup,.. and managing product change requests with different priority Working with PM on project scope, estimation and planning, ensure that product features, functional and technical requirements are accurately defined, documented and clearly communicated to all relevant parties including development team & all stakeholders Work with QA/QC to verify that all requirements of the system are fulfilled by the implementation in the traceability manner among requirements and implementation Proactively gather information from multiple sources, reconcile conflicts and distinguish user requirement from the underlying true needs Collaborate with engineering, data analyst, data scientist and domain experts to establish the product vision, making decision trade-offs between usability, performance, time,...

Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 3 years of experience in IT Business Analysis, with a proven track record of successful project delivery. Experience with API integration and database projects is preferred. General understanding and experience of business processes as well as an interest to understand a broad range of business models and needs Strong business analytical skill and logical mind. Be able to grasp the complex software system and learn quickly Experience in specific industries such as healthcare, finance, e-commerce, or travel Having of APIs and database is a great asset Proactive can-do attitude and strong commitment to deadline Exceptional stakeholder management experience Excellent written and communication both in English and Vietnamese Familiar with MS office, able to use SQL on collected data to validate assumptions and propose measure plan Having experience in pre-sale is a plus

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Probation 90% salary. Salary: 25-30M Gross Working time: Monday – Friday. 13th month salary Salary review 2 times a year Holiday bonuses, quarterly bonuses, seniority bonuses, profit bonuses. Personal birthday gifts Opportunity to learn and work with new technology Work in a professional environment with foreign partners Travel, teambuilding 2-3 times/year Regular health check-ups for employees Support to participate in training courses to improve knowledge and skills

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE

