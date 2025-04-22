Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công ty TNHH In nhãn Bao bì Hoàng Hà làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH In nhãn Bao bì Hoàng Hà
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/05/2025
Công ty TNHH In nhãn Bao bì Hoàng Hà

Chuyên viên đào tạo

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên đào tạo Tại Công ty TNHH In nhãn Bao bì Hoàng Hà

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Lô C2/I Đường 2E, KCN Vĩnh Lộc,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên đào tạo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Accessing quote requests via QLM MIS estimating dashboard and completing requests in a timely and accurate manner
• Selecting the most cost efficient and effective manufacturing platform for each quote across QLM’s manufacturing platforms
• Provide advice to the Sales & Customer Service teams in relation to stocks and printing options available
• Source quotes from third party suppliers in offset, screen print and any other buy and sell arrangements. Accurately enter the costs into the QLM MIS and margin according to outsource work rules
• Fix any problems with job bags that have been processed through to production
• Demonstrate QLM CARES values in performing the role assigned

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

To fulfil the requirements of the position the person appointed will need to meet the following criteria:
● Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Printing, or related field.
● At least 2 years of experience in this role.
● Good Numerical and Analytical Skills.
● Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
● Advance in English.

Tại Công ty TNHH In nhãn Bao bì Hoàng Hà Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● 13- month salary bonus, Annual salary appraisal
● Accident Insurance
● Annual company trip

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH In nhãn Bao bì Hoàng Hà

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH In nhãn Bao bì Hoàng Hà

Công ty TNHH In nhãn Bao bì Hoàng Hà

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô24B, Đường 19/5A, Khu công nghiệp Tân Bình, Phường Tây Thạnh, Quận Tân phú, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

