Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công ty TNHH In nhãn Bao bì Hoàng Hà làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên đào tạo Tại Công ty TNHH In nhãn Bao bì Hoàng Hà
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Lô C2/I Đường 2E, KCN Vĩnh Lộc,Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên đào tạo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Accessing quote requests via QLM MIS estimating dashboard and completing requests in a timely and accurate manner
• Selecting the most cost efficient and effective manufacturing platform for each quote across QLM’s manufacturing platforms
• Provide advice to the Sales & Customer Service teams in relation to stocks and printing options available
• Source quotes from third party suppliers in offset, screen print and any other buy and sell arrangements. Accurately enter the costs into the QLM MIS and margin according to outsource work rules
• Fix any problems with job bags that have been processed through to production
• Demonstrate QLM CARES values in performing the role assigned
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
● Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Printing, or related field.
● At least 2 years of experience in this role.
● Good Numerical and Analytical Skills.
● Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
● Advance in English.
Tại Công ty TNHH In nhãn Bao bì Hoàng Hà Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
● Accident Insurance
● Annual company trip
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH In nhãn Bao bì Hoàng Hà
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
