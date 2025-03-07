Tuyển Cloud Engineer FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 3,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại FPT Software
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lô T2, Đường D1, khu Công nghệ cao, TP. Thủ Đức, TP. Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 3,000 USD
About us
A subsidiary of the FPT Group, FPT Software is known as a leading global information technology service provider headquartered in Vietnam. With over 30,000 employees working in 83 offices across 30 countries on five continents, FPT Software consistently delivers the best solutions to more than 1000 clients, including 100 Fortune 500 companies. Placing human resources as the cornerstone of its achievements, employee experience is our top priority in continually creating an innovative, open, and enjoyable work environment for every member.
In 2023, FPT Software officially made its mark on the global billion-dollar company list. This is evidence of the talent and efforts of multiple generations of employees at FPT Software.
Why not explore your potential and embark on a brilliant journey with us?
About Project
• Common (Central) FUSA team plays an important role in driving project teams to ensure compliance with ISO 26262 standards. As a member of this team, you will execute the functional safety activities to ensure the products meet the required safety standards and regulations.
Với Mức Lương Đến 3,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại FPT Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI