Tuyển Cloud Engineer Olympus Medical Systems Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Service Contract (SC) management

- Provide customers with appropriate service contracts to enhance the value of services.

- Ensure the quality of on-site service activities by verifying that all items and requirements in the contract are properly and completely implemented.

2. Repair follow-up

- Responsible for managing the entire customer interaction process, including sending out and explaining technical reports. Follow up on normal repair or tender processes in collaboration with the distributor, without engaging in price negotiations. Efficiently handle equipment returns after repair and collect loaner equipment if applicable, ensuring minimal downtime.

3. On-site service activties

- Execute all on-site service activities as part of the Field Service Team’s post-sales support (including installation, training, reprocessing, preventive maintenance, and troubleshooting).

- Adhere to Olympus Global and OVN policies, maintaining the highest standards to deliver exceptional customer experiences and satisfaction.