Tuyển Cloud Engineer DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: Viettel Complex Building, 285 Cach Mang Thang Tam, Ward 12, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City.
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1/ E-commerce operations:
• Enhance SOP relating to Order Processing, Return management, Orders handover to MKP tracking
• Monitor DKSH KPI on MKP
• Master data (products, pricing, promotion, etc.)
• Data analysis/ Dashboard/ Reporting on EC performance and process enhancement
• Operations System (key contact point working with CSSC, Anchanto, IT to ensure smooth operations and collaborate with them for better solutions/tools for productivity improvement) for normal process and EC projects
• Other assignments on order processing matters and general operations
2/ Drive business growth:
• Ensure sales target achievement
• Assist in developing business plan and marketing and operational plan
• Build brand together with clients
• Robust in research and analysis of new online opportunities
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
