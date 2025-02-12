Tuyển Cloud Engineer DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1/ E-commerce operations:

• Enhance SOP relating to Order Processing, Return management, Orders handover to MKP tracking

• Monitor DKSH KPI on MKP

• Master data (products, pricing, promotion, etc.)

• Data analysis/ Dashboard/ Reporting on EC performance and process enhancement

• Operations System (key contact point working with CSSC, Anchanto, IT to ensure smooth operations and collaborate with them for better solutions/tools for productivity improvement) for normal process and EC projects

• Other assignments on order processing matters and general operations

2/ Drive business growth:

• Ensure sales target achievement

• Assist in developing business plan and marketing and operational plan

• Build brand together with clients

• Robust in research and analysis of new online opportunities