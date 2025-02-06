Tuyển Cloud Engineer VF Asia Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Coalition & Brand: All Footwear Brands

Function: Global Material Supply

Geographic Scope: Asia (ASO) – South East Asia

Reporting Manager (Designation): Senior Manager Underfoot Platforms & Materials Innovation

Role & Responsibilities:

Position Definition (Key Purpose of the Position):

• As part of the Global Materials Supply (GMS) Team, The Operations Engineer Underfoot Platforms & Materials Innovation will execute underfoot materials development & innovation activities that service all VF FTW brands sourced through Asia Sourcing Offices.

• Will lead and be accountable for the design of chemical formulas and manufacturing processes related to polymer-based compounds, and materials across underfoot platforms in support of VF brands innovation development goals.

• Will coordinate and lead, underfoot compound and materials innovation projects including all aspects of chemical process design for new materials

• The individual is responsible to manage and oversee the Underfoot material development and pre-production activities. Including material testing and performance validation