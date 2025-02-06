Tuyển Cloud Engineer VF Asia Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại VF Asia Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Coalition & Brand: All Footwear Brands
Function: Global Material Supply
Geographic Scope: Asia (ASO) – South East Asia
Reporting Manager (Designation): Senior Manager Underfoot Platforms & Materials Innovation
Role & Responsibilities:
Position Definition (Key Purpose of the Position):
• As part of the Global Materials Supply (GMS) Team, The Operations Engineer Underfoot Platforms & Materials Innovation will execute underfoot materials development & innovation activities that service all VF FTW brands sourced through Asia Sourcing Offices.
• Will lead and be accountable for the design of chemical formulas and manufacturing processes related to polymer-based compounds, and materials across underfoot platforms in support of VF brands innovation development goals.
• Will coordinate and lead, underfoot compound and materials innovation projects including all aspects of chemical process design for new materials
• The individual is responsible to manage and oversee the Underfoot material development and pre-production activities. Including material testing and performance validation
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại VF Asia Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Best in class work environment, well-being policies, and workplace flexibility.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VF Asia Ltd.
