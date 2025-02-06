Tuyển Cloud Engineer VF Asia Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

VF Asia Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại VF Asia Ltd.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Coalition & Brand: All Footwear Brands
Function: Global Material Supply
Geographic Scope: Asia (ASO) – South East Asia
Reporting Manager (Designation): Senior Manager Underfoot Platforms & Materials Innovation
Role & Responsibilities:
Position Definition (Key Purpose of the Position):
• As part of the Global Materials Supply (GMS) Team, The Operations Engineer Underfoot Platforms & Materials Innovation will execute underfoot materials development & innovation activities that service all VF FTW brands sourced through Asia Sourcing Offices.
• Will lead and be accountable for the design of chemical formulas and manufacturing processes related to polymer-based compounds, and materials across underfoot platforms in support of VF brands innovation development goals.
• Will coordinate and lead, underfoot compound and materials innovation projects including all aspects of chemical process design for new materials
• The individual is responsible to manage and oversee the Underfoot material development and pre-production activities. Including material testing and performance validation

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại VF Asia Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Khác
Best in class work environment, well-being policies, and workplace flexibility.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VF Asia Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

VF Asia Ltd.

VF Asia Ltd.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 16th Floor, Friendship Tower, 31 Le Duan Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

