Tuyển Cloud Engineer Glacis làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2,000 - 4,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Glacis
- Hồ Chí Minh:
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 4,000 USD
Have you ever considered founding a startup or wanted to join one at its earliest stages? This is your opportunity to help define a globally impactful product from the ground up.
We’re a Silicon Valley AI startup, based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on a mission to revolutionize supply chains through cutting-edge AI and data integration. We offer significant equity, a competitive salary, and an environment dedicated to rapid learning, creative problem-solving, and professional growth.
As a Founding Engineer (employee #1), you’ll shape our technology strategy and product architecture. You’ll collaborate closely with the founding team to design, develop, and scale a platform that tackles complex challenges at the intersection of AI, data integration, and user experience.
Responsibilities
- Full-Stack Development: Build and optimize both frontend and backend components.
- AI Systems: Develop AI-driven solutions that streamline supply chain workflows.
- Data Integration: Consolidate diverse data sources into a cohesive system.
- Collaborative Innovation: Define features, roadmap, and architecture with the team.
- Client Interaction: Gather feedback directly and tailor solutions for real-world needs.
- Strategic Impact: Shape the company’s direction and engineering culture.
Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 4,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Glacis Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Market-rate salary commensurate with experience
- Significant equity as a founding employee
- Hands-on experience in a fast-paced environment with ample opportunities to develop new skills.
