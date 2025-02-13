Tuyển Cloud Engineer Glacis làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2,000 - 4,000 USD

Have you ever considered founding a startup or wanted to join one at its earliest stages? This is your opportunity to help define a globally impactful product from the ground up.

We’re a Silicon Valley AI startup, based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on a mission to revolutionize supply chains through cutting-edge AI and data integration. We offer significant equity, a competitive salary, and an environment dedicated to rapid learning, creative problem-solving, and professional growth.

As a Founding Engineer (employee #1), you’ll shape our technology strategy and product architecture. You’ll collaborate closely with the founding team to design, develop, and scale a platform that tackles complex challenges at the intersection of AI, data integration, and user experience.

Responsibilities

- Full-Stack Development: Build and optimize both frontend and backend components.

- AI Systems: Develop AI-driven solutions that streamline supply chain workflows.

- Data Integration: Consolidate diverse data sources into a cohesive system.

- Collaborative Innovation: Define features, roadmap, and architecture with the team.

- Client Interaction: Gather feedback directly and tailor solutions for real-world needs.

- Strategic Impact: Shape the company’s direction and engineering culture.

