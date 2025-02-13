Tuyển Cloud Engineer Glacis làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2,000 - 4,000 USD

Tuyển Cloud Engineer Glacis làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2,000 - 4,000 USD

Glacis
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/03/2025
Glacis

Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Glacis

Mức lương
2,000 - 4,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 4,000 USD

Have you ever considered founding a startup or wanted to join one at its earliest stages? This is your opportunity to help define a globally impactful product from the ground up.
We’re a Silicon Valley AI startup, based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on a mission to revolutionize supply chains through cutting-edge AI and data integration. We offer significant equity, a competitive salary, and an environment dedicated to rapid learning, creative problem-solving, and professional growth.
We’re a Silicon Valley AI startup
As a Founding Engineer (employee #1), you’ll shape our technology strategy and product architecture. You’ll collaborate closely with the founding team to design, develop, and scale a platform that tackles complex challenges at the intersection of AI, data integration, and user experience.
As a Founding Engineer (employee #1)
Responsibilities
- Full-Stack Development: Build and optimize both frontend and backend components.
- Full-Stack Development
- AI Systems: Develop AI-driven solutions that streamline supply chain workflows.
- AI Systems
- Data Integration: Consolidate diverse data sources into a cohesive system.
- Data Integration
- Collaborative Innovation: Define features, roadmap, and architecture with the team.
- Collaborative Innovation
- Client Interaction: Gather feedback directly and tailor solutions for real-world needs.
- Client Interaction
- Strategic Impact: Shape the company’s direction and engineering culture.
- Strategic Impact

Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 4,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Glacis Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Khác
- Market-rate salary commensurate with experience
- Significant equity as a founding employee
- Hands-on experience in a fast-paced environment with ample opportunities to develop new skills.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Glacis

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Glacis

Glacis

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Philipp

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

