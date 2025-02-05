Tuyển Cloud Engineer MCGAAW làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Summary

Do you have a passion for electronics and a knack for troubleshooting? As an Automotive Diagnostic Engineer, you'll be a crucial part of our team, ensuring the quality and functionality of our innovative diagnostic tools. This role emphasizes hardware testing expertise, with a focus on non-OBD devices like digital multimeters (DMMs) and circuit testers. You'll combine your technical skills with your design sensibilities to create an exceptional user experience.

Responsibilities

1. Hardware Testing & Validation:

• Design and execute comprehensive test plans for a range of diagnostic hardware, including DMMs, circuit testers, and other non-OBD devices.

•

• Identify and analyze hardware malfunctions, performance issues, and compatibility problems.

• Perform root cause analysis to determine the source of hardware defects.

• Clearly document testing procedures, results, and identified issues using visual aids and detailed reports.

• Collaborate with engineers to resolve hardware problems and improve product design.

2. Software/Hardware Integration:

• Evaluate the interaction between hardware devices and diagnostic software applications.