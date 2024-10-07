Tuyển DevOps Engineer TPS Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng DevOps Engineer Tại TPS Software
- Hồ Chí Minh: Waseco Building, Block C, 3rd Floor, 10 Pho Quang, Ward 2, Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
TPS Software is looking for DevOps Engineer to join our Agile team to be in-charge of the deployment and maintenance of our projects.
Your responsibilities
Build, maintain and improve the infrastructure of the application Configure and build tools for Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment for Microservices system Work with the engineering team regarding development environment, toolset and workflow Monitor, troubleshoot and improve system availability, performance and security
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 2 years experience in DevOps position
Experience with Linux and scripting languages
Have experience with one of cloud-based platform: Azure or AWS
Familiar with Infrastructure as Code (Terraform) and Container (Kubernetes/EKS)
Experience in CI/CD pipeline: AWS or Azure CodePipeline
Experience with one of databases: MySQL/ MS SQL, MongoDB, Postgresql,etc.
Ability to work in 24/7 environment
Tại TPS Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Opportunities for promotions and career development in a dynamic environment
Premium Health Insurance package (Inpatient VND 70m/year, Outpatient VND 10.5m/year and Dental Treatment VND 2.5m/year)
Many exciting internal activities and meaningful corporate social responsibility (CSR)
Yearly company trip
Working 5 days/week, from Monday to Friday, off on Saturday and Sunday
Review salary & level quarterly
13rd salary, 12–15-day annual leaves, 5 sick leave days
“Share to learn and learn to share” philosophy, friendly working environment with many energetic buddies
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TPS Software
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
