Tuyển DevOps Engineer TPS Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Waseco Building, Block C, 3rd Floor, 10 Pho Quang, Ward 2, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

TPS Software is looking for DevOps Engineer to join our Agile team to be in-charge of the deployment and maintenance of our projects.

Your responsibilities

Build, maintain and improve the infrastructure of the application Configure and build tools for Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment for Microservices system Work with the engineering team regarding development environment, toolset and workflow Monitor, troubleshoot and improve system availability, performance and security

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 years experience in DevOps position Experience with Linux and scripting languages Have experience with one of cloud-based platform: Azure or AWS Familiar with Infrastructure as Code (Terraform) and Container (Kubernetes/EKS) Experience in CI/CD pipeline: AWS or Azure CodePipeline Experience with one of databases: MySQL/ MS SQL, MongoDB, Postgresql,etc. Ability to work in 24/7 environment

Tại TPS Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Opportunities for promotions and career development in a dynamic environment Premium Health Insurance package (Inpatient VND 70m/year, Outpatient VND 10.5m/year and Dental Treatment VND 2.5m/year) Many exciting internal activities and meaningful corporate social responsibility (CSR) Yearly company trip Working 5 days/week, from Monday to Friday, off on Saturday and Sunday Review salary & level quarterly 13rd salary, 12–15-day annual leaves, 5 sick leave days “Share to learn and learn to share” philosophy, friendly working environment with many energetic buddies

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TPS Software

