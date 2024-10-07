Tuyển DevOps Engineer TPS Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển DevOps Engineer TPS Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

TPS Software
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/10/2024
TPS Software

DevOps Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng DevOps Engineer Tại TPS Software

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Waseco Building, Block C, 3rd Floor, 10 Pho Quang, Ward 2, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

TPS Software is looking for DevOps Engineer to join our Agile team to be in-charge of the deployment and maintenance of our projects.
DevOps Engineer
Your responsibilities
Build, maintain and improve the infrastructure of the application Configure and build tools for Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment for Microservices system Work with the engineering team regarding development environment, toolset and workflow Monitor, troubleshoot and improve system availability, performance and security
Build, maintain and improve the infrastructure of the application
Configure and build tools for Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment for Microservices system
Work with the engineering team regarding development environment, toolset and workflow
Monitor, troubleshoot and improve system availability, performance and security

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 years experience in DevOps position Experience with Linux and scripting languages Have experience with one of cloud-based platform: Azure or AWS Familiar with Infrastructure as Code (Terraform) and Container (Kubernetes/EKS) Experience in CI/CD pipeline: AWS or Azure CodePipeline Experience with one of databases: MySQL/ MS SQL, MongoDB, Postgresql,etc. Ability to work in 24/7 environment
At least 2 years experience in DevOps position
At least 2 years experience
DevOps
Experience with Linux and scripting languages
Linux
Have experience with one of cloud-based platform: Azure or AWS
Azure
AWS
Familiar with Infrastructure as Code (Terraform) and Container (Kubernetes/EKS)
(Terraform)
(Kubernetes/EKS)
Experience in CI/CD pipeline: AWS or Azure CodePipeline
Azure CodePipeline
Experience with one of databases: MySQL/ MS SQL, MongoDB, Postgresql,etc.
MySQL/ MS SQL, MongoDB, Postgresql,
Ability to work in 24/7 environment

Tại TPS Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Opportunities for promotions and career development in a dynamic environment Premium Health Insurance package (Inpatient VND 70m/year, Outpatient VND 10.5m/year and Dental Treatment VND 2.5m/year) Many exciting internal activities and meaningful corporate social responsibility (CSR) Yearly company trip Working 5 days/week, from Monday to Friday, off on Saturday and Sunday Review salary & level quarterly 13rd salary, 12–15-day annual leaves, 5 sick leave days “Share to learn and learn to share” philosophy, friendly working environment with many energetic buddies
Opportunities for promotions and career development in a dynamic environment
Premium Health Insurance package (Inpatient VND 70m/year, Outpatient VND 10.5m/year and Dental Treatment VND 2.5m/year)
Premium Health Insurance package
Many exciting internal activities and meaningful corporate social responsibility (CSR)
(CSR)
Yearly company trip
Working 5 days/week, from Monday to Friday, off on Saturday and Sunday
Review salary & level quarterly
13rd salary, 12–15-day annual leaves, 5 sick leave days
“Share to learn and learn to share” philosophy, friendly working environment with many energetic buddies
“Share to learn and learn to share”

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TPS Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

TPS Software

TPS Software

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Waseco Building, Block C, 3rd Floor, 10 Pho Quang, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

