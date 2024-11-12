Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH TRIDENT DIGITAL TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 51 Triệu

About Devops position:

This is a full-time on-site role for a DevOps located in Ho Chi Minh City. The DevOps Engineer will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining the infrastructure to support software development, ensuring scalability, security, and reliability. They will collaborate with development and operations teams to streamline the deployment process and troubleshoot issues.

Responsibilities:

Profoundunderstanding of software development lifecycle methodologies

Implementintegrations requested by requirements

Manage,andprovide resources on Tencent Cloud for the developer team

Writemanifest file, Helm charts, Helmfile for deployment app on Kubernetes following GitOps concept.

Designandimplement CI/CD pipeline with Jenkins, Argocd, Kubernetes...

Building monitoring system with Loki, Grafana, Prometheus, Tencent Cloud Services

Ensuring that systems are safe and secure against cybersecurity threats

Troubleshoot & resolve problems with infrastructure (server, network, database, etc.) and software systems with the support of 3rd-party vendors (when appropriate)

Manageandadminister databases including replication, backup & restore and other operational activities