Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH TRIDENT DIGITAL TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 51 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng DevOps Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRIDENT DIGITAL TECH
- Hồ Chí Minh: 25A Kỳ Đồng, Ward 9, District 3, Hồ Chí Minh City, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 51 Triệu
About Devops position:
This is a full-time on-site role for a DevOps located in Ho Chi Minh City. The DevOps Engineer will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining the infrastructure to support software development, ensuring scalability, security, and reliability. They will collaborate with development and operations teams to streamline the deployment process and troubleshoot issues.
Responsibilities:
Profoundunderstanding of software development lifecycle methodologies
Implementintegrations requested by requirements
Manage,andprovide resources on Tencent Cloud for the developer team
Writemanifest file, Helm charts, Helmfile for deployment app on Kubernetes following GitOps concept.
Designandimplement CI/CD pipeline with Jenkins, Argocd, Kubernetes...
Building monitoring system with Loki, Grafana, Prometheus, Tencent Cloud Services
Ensuring that systems are safe and secure against cybersecurity threats
Troubleshoot & resolve problems with infrastructure (server, network, database, etc.) and software systems with the support of 3rd-party vendors (when appropriate)
Manageandadminister databases including replication, backup & restore and other operational activities
Với Mức Lương Đến 51 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or relevant field.
2+yearsofworkexperience as a DevOps Engineer or similar software engineering role.
Good at English communication, work directly with Singapore team.
Have experience working with Cloud Computing Services (such as AWS, GCP, Tencent Cloud...)
Hands-on expertise with DevOps tools such as Terraform, Helm Chart, Jenkins, K6,Docker, etc.
Goodunderstanding of containerization tools like Docker and Kubernetes,...
Familiarity with monitoring tools like Grafana, Prometheus, ELK, and more
Experience in managing databases, including NoSQL
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRIDENT DIGITAL TECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Full salary for social insurance
14 annual leave days
Macbook provided
Daily English working enviroment
A young and dynamic team
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRIDENT DIGITAL TECH
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
