Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 4 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Khu Đất VB 27b - 28 - 29, Đường 19, KCX Tân Thuận, Quận 7 - Hà Nội, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop Ansible installation playbook.

Configure, and administrate CI/CD utilities.

Application deployment through CI/CD

Develops a complete set of documentation describing the current configuration of the system

Installation, configuration, and tuning of web, application, and database system

Summary and statistics of daily reports from Pinpoint and Grafana

Support development team to troubleshoot and resolve system problems (Web, WAS, Middleware, DB)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Required Qualifications

Have a minimum 2 years of experience managing Linux system

Have experience with CI/CD Tool: Jenkins /Docker/ Ansible/ K8S / Sonarqube....

Manage source control including GIT and SVN

Write scripts and automation using Python/Groovy/Java/Bash.

Have 1 -2 years of experience with Tomcat or Apache or Jboss or Nginx

Have a minimum 1 year with MySQL or MariaDB

Basic networking knowledge.

Ready to learn new technology.

English is a must

Required Skills

OS: CentOS, RHEL, Ubuntu

Knowledge of Java/JVM-based languages.

WEB/WAS platform: Apache, Tomcat

Monitor Zabbix, Pinpoint, Grafana.

CI/CD: Jenkins, Ansible.

Database: MySQL, MariaDB, NoSQL.

Cloud: AWS, Azure

Followings are plus:

Programing Language: Java / Python / Scripting / Groovy.

Basic knowledge of CI/CD with Jenkins, Ansible, and Sonaqube is a plus.

Containerization: Docker/ Kubernetes.

Familiar with one of the Monitoring Tools: Grafana, Zabbix, PinPoint, and AWS Cloud Watch

An understanding of IP networking, including balancing, routing, and firewall concepts

Tại Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Package 14 salary months

Extra package per year

Young and dynamic working environment.

Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional training.

Opportunity to approach the newest technology trends

Exciting leisure: sports and art events, football club, family day...

The company’s labor policy is completely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (Company trip, Holidays, etc.)

