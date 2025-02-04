Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
DevOps Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng DevOps Engineer Tại Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
4 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Khu Đất VB 27b

- 28

- 29, Đường 19, KCX Tân Thuận, Quận 7

- Hà Nội, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop Ansible installation playbook.
Configure, and administrate CI/CD utilities.
Application deployment through CI/CD
Develops a complete set of documentation describing the current configuration of the system
Installation, configuration, and tuning of web, application, and database system
Summary and statistics of daily reports from Pinpoint and Grafana
Support development team to troubleshoot and resolve system problems (Web, WAS, Middleware, DB)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Required Qualifications
Have a minimum 2 years of experience managing Linux system
Have experience with CI/CD Tool: Jenkins /Docker/ Ansible/ K8S / Sonarqube....
Manage source control including GIT and SVN
Write scripts and automation using Python/Groovy/Java/Bash.
Have 1 -2 years of experience with Tomcat or Apache or Jboss or Nginx
Have a minimum 1 year with MySQL or MariaDB
Basic networking knowledge.
Ready to learn new technology.
English is a must
Required Skills
OS: CentOS, RHEL, Ubuntu
Knowledge of Java/JVM-based languages.
WEB/WAS platform: Apache, Tomcat
Monitor Zabbix, Pinpoint, Grafana.
CI/CD: Jenkins, Ansible.
Database: MySQL, MariaDB, NoSQL.
Cloud: AWS, Azure
Followings are plus:
Programing Language: Java / Python / Scripting / Groovy.
Basic knowledge of CI/CD with Jenkins, Ansible, and Sonaqube is a plus.
Containerization: Docker/ Kubernetes.
Familiar with one of the Monitoring Tools: Grafana, Zabbix, PinPoint, and AWS Cloud Watch
An understanding of IP networking, including balancing, routing, and firewall concepts

Tại Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Package 14 salary months
Extra package per year
Young and dynamic working environment.
Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional training.
Opportunity to approach the newest technology trends
Exciting leisure: sports and art events, football club, family day...
The company’s labor policy is completely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (Company trip, Holidays, etc.)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà Thành Công, 80 Dịch Vọng Hậu

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

