Tuyển DevOps Engineer HEINEKEN Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng DevOps Engineer Tại HEINEKEN Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Vietcombank Tower
- 05 Me Linh Square, D.1, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Why Join Us?
At Heineken Vietnam, we’re driving digital transformation, and Azure DevOps is at the heart of our mission. As a DevOps Engineer, you’ll be a key player in building, automating, and optimizing cloud-based solutions that power our business operations and data-driven decisions.
Your Impact
As a DevOps Engineer (Azure), you will:
✅ Lead the implementation of the Azure DevOps framework for Configuration & Release Management, CI/CD.
✅ Develop & automate Azure DevOps CI/CD pipelines for project releases.
✅ Ensure seamless system integration by managing the ERP connection with local systems.
✅ Optimize performance through continuous testing, monitoring, and troubleshooting of production environments.
✅ Collaborate with global teams to improve development processes and enhance the platform.
✅ Support data & analytics needs by ensuring reliable data flow and infrastructure.
What We’re Looking For
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại HEINEKEN Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại HEINEKEN Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
