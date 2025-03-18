Tuyển Digital Marketing Pops Worldwide làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 3 USD

I. SUMMARY:

The KOC Development Manager is tasked with growing, managing and monetizing POPS’ portfolio of KOCs across platforms. This role is responsible for unlocking new business opportunities, increasing sales and profitability by identifying business opportunities, growing and enhancing a company’s presence on the KOC market and building relationships with KOC, brands and other stakeholders.

II. JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

- Explore new partners (Influencer/KOL/KOC/brands…) for Influencer marketing constantly

- Overseeing KOC team strategies; Identify new markets and emerging trends

- Leverage POPS’s existing resources and ecosystems to tailor efficient solution packages for brands

- Setting up & developing Tik Tok shop MCN and POPS Affiliate program

- Assessing potential and opportunities from new and existing customers

- Ensuring KOC’s goals & KPI well-delivered, especially in revenue generated by KOCs

- Ensuring customers have the best experience

- Providing good mentor and support to team members; enable individual growth and development

- Carry out other tasks as requested by line Manager