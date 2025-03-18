Tuyển Digital Marketing Pops Worldwide làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 3 USD

Pops Worldwide
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/04/2025
Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Pops Worldwide

Mức lương
15 - 3 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 4, Block A1, Tòa nhà Viettel, 285 CMT8, Phường 12, Quận 10, HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 15 - 3 USD

I. SUMMARY:
The KOC Development Manager is tasked with growing, managing and monetizing POPS’ portfolio of KOCs across platforms. This role is responsible for unlocking new business opportunities, increasing sales and profitability by identifying business opportunities, growing and enhancing a company’s presence on the KOC market and building relationships with KOC, brands and other stakeholders.
II. JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Explore new partners (Influencer/KOL/KOC/brands…) for Influencer marketing constantly
- Overseeing KOC team strategies; Identify new markets and emerging trends
- Leverage POPS’s existing resources and ecosystems to tailor efficient solution packages for brands
- Setting up & developing Tik Tok shop MCN and POPS Affiliate program
- Assessing potential and opportunities from new and existing customers
- Ensuring KOC’s goals & KPI well-delivered, especially in revenue generated by KOCs
- Ensuring customers have the best experience
- Providing good mentor and support to team members; enable individual growth and development
- Carry out other tasks as requested by line Manager

Với Mức Lương 15 - 3 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Pops Worldwide Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Pops Worldwide

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Pops Worldwide

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Viettel Complex Building, level 4, 285 Cach Mang Thang Tam St., Ward 12, Dist. 10

