Tuyển Digital Marketing Vacons Architects (Interior Design & Build) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 15 USD

Mức lương 600 - 15 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Villa 25, Street No.34, An Khanh Ward, Thu Duc District (Dist.2), HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 600 - 15 USD

- Identify, develop, and maintain relationships with clients in the office interior design and architecture sector.

- Propose suitable interior design solutions that meet the needs and budgets of clients.

- Collaborate closely with related departments to ensure projects are completed on time and to the highest quality standards.

- Conduct sales activities, introduce products, and present services to potential clients,...

Với Mức Lương 600 - 15 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- At least 2 years of experience in sales (open to candidates from other industries).

- Proficiency in English is preferred to work effectively with international clients.

- Strong communication and negotiation skills, with an ability to understand and fulfill client needs.

- Energetic, adaptable, and eager to learn and develop in the interior design field.

Tại Vacons Architects (Interior Design & Build) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Vacons Architects (Interior Design & Build)

