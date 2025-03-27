Tuyển Digital Marketing Vacons Architects (Interior Design & Build) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 15 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Vacons Architects (Interior Design & Build)
Mức lương
600 - 15 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Villa 25, Street No.34, An Khanh Ward, Thu Duc District (Dist.2), HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 600 - 15 USD
- Identify, develop, and maintain relationships with clients in the office interior design and architecture sector.
- Propose suitable interior design solutions that meet the needs and budgets of clients.
- Collaborate closely with related departments to ensure projects are completed on time and to the highest quality standards.
- Conduct sales activities, introduce products, and present services to potential clients,...
Với Mức Lương 600 - 15 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- At least 2 years of experience in sales (open to candidates from other industries).
2 years of experience
- Proficiency in English is preferred to work effectively with international clients.
- Proficiency in English
- Strong communication and negotiation skills, with an ability to understand and fulfill client needs.
- Energetic, adaptable, and eager to learn and develop in the interior design field.
Tại Vacons Architects (Interior Design & Build) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Vacons Architects (Interior Design & Build)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
