Tuyển Digital Marketing VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KARL STORZ SE & CO. KG TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Position’s purpose:

The Business Development Lead is responsible for developing and managing relationships with distributors and channel partners to drive sales growth, ensure market expansion, and enhance partner capabilities. This role requires strong collaboration with internal and external stakeholders to maximize sales opportunities, support key projects, and implement strategic marketing initiatives in assigned territories.

Position’s responsibilities:

1. Territory Management & Development

• Develop a deep understanding of assigned territories, including treatment trends, customer purchasing behaviors, key opinion leaders (KOLs), key influencers, and local dealers.

• Track and report competitor activities, market trends, and industry developments.

• Work with channel partners to generate demand for focused products in assigned regions.

• Collaborate with internal marketing teams and partners to execute joint marketing activities for territory development.

• Work closely with the Product team to update and maintain market intelligence and the installed base database.

2. Project Support & Management

• Capture and report project progress within assigned territories.

• Gather and communicate relevant project information to internal stakeholders.

• Identify dealer needs and provide support to increase the success rate of key projects.