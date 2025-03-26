Tuyển Digital Marketing VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KARL STORZ SE & CO. KG TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KARL STORZ SE & CO. KG TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/04/2025
Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

Hồ Chí Minh: Phòng 1402, tầng 14, số 39, đường Lê Duẩn, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Position’s purpose:
The Business Development Lead is responsible for developing and managing relationships with distributors and channel partners to drive sales growth, ensure market expansion, and enhance partner capabilities. This role requires strong collaboration with internal and external stakeholders to maximize sales opportunities, support key projects, and implement strategic marketing initiatives in assigned territories.
Position’s responsibilities:
1. Territory Management & Development
• Develop a deep understanding of assigned territories, including treatment trends, customer purchasing behaviors, key opinion leaders (KOLs), key influencers, and local dealers.
• Track and report competitor activities, market trends, and industry developments.
• Work with channel partners to generate demand for focused products in assigned regions.
• Collaborate with internal marketing teams and partners to execute joint marketing activities for territory development.
• Work closely with the Product team to update and maintain market intelligence and the installed base database.
2. Project Support & Management
• Capture and report project progress within assigned territories.
• Gather and communicate relevant project information to internal stakeholders.
• Identify dealer needs and provide support to increase the success rate of key projects.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KARL STORZ SE & CO. KG TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KARL STORZ SE & CO. KG TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KARL STORZ SE & CO. KG TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KARL STORZ SE & CO. KG TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: .

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

