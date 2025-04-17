Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Bitu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Golden Palace Building Mễ Trì, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 10 - 18 Triệu

Plan and execute all mobile app install and engagement activities across various advertising platforms.

Manage budget to reach maximum KPI and ads spending at the optimum level.

Coordinate with external vendors and third-party tracking tools to optimize acquisition performance.

Measure and report performance of all digital marketing campaigns, and assess against goals (ROI and KPIs).

Identify trends and insights, and optimize spend and performance based on the insights.

Plan and create a small-scale A-B test campaign to optimize campaign and creative performance better.

Suggest new digital channels that have the potential to increase new user numbers in an efficient way.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proven working experience in digital marketing (min 1 years) at technology companies (such as mobile gaming e-commerce, online travel, etc).

Proficient in using digital ads platforms such as Apple search ads, Facebook Ads, Google Ads, Tiktok Ads etc.

Creative in identifying target audiences and devising digital campaigns that engage consumers the most.

Understanding of GA4, Firebase Analytics and mobile attribution tools (e.g. Appsflyer, Adjust, Mix Panel).

Up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in online marketing and measurement.

Good English reading and writing skills.

Tại Công ty TNHH Bitu Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Annual bonuses, festive gifts, and a 13th-month salary in recognition of your contributions.

Daily lunch provided at the office.

Access to modern, high-performance equipment and working tools.

Regular salary reviews based on your performance and contributions.

Opportunities for career growth and professional development.

Exclusive employee discounts on Bitu’s products.

Sponsorship for relevant training courses aligned with your career path and company goals.

Fun and engaging team-building events, birthday celebrations, and monthly gatherings.

A youthful, dynamic, and open-minded work culture that values creativity and individual voices.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Bitu Việt Nam

