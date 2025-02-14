Tuyển Digital Marketing APC RUBBER làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 597 - 1,592 USD

APC RUBBER
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/02/2025
Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại APC RUBBER

Mức lương
597 - 1,592 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 597 - 1,592 USD

• Develop and maintain strong relationships with clients in the automotive industry.
• Conduct market research to identify new sales opportunities and customer needs.
• Present and demonstrate our tyre products to customers professionally and compellingly.
• Achieve sales targets and expand our customer base in the designated territory.
• Attend industry events and trade shows to promote our brand and products.
• Provide exceptional customer service and support throughout the sales process.
• Collaborate with the marketing team to develop promotional strategies and materials.
• Keep accurate records of customer interactions and sales activities.

Với Mức Lương 597 - 1,592 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Minimum of 3 years of experience in the automotive industry.
• Proven track record of successful sales experience.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
• Strong organizational and time management abilities.
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
• Basic technical knowledge of tyre products preferred.
• Fluency in English; additional languages are a plus.

Tại APC RUBBER Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại APC RUBBER

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm:

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

