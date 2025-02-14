Tuyển Digital Marketing APC RUBBER làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 597 - 1,592 USD

• Develop and maintain strong relationships with clients in the automotive industry.

• Conduct market research to identify new sales opportunities and customer needs.

• Present and demonstrate our tyre products to customers professionally and compellingly.

• Achieve sales targets and expand our customer base in the designated territory.

• Attend industry events and trade shows to promote our brand and products.

• Provide exceptional customer service and support throughout the sales process.

• Collaborate with the marketing team to develop promotional strategies and materials.

• Keep accurate records of customer interactions and sales activities.