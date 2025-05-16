Tuyển Digital Marketing DREAMPLEX REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

Tuyển Digital Marketing DREAMPLEX REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

DREAMPLEX REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/06/2025
DREAMPLEX REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

Digital Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại DREAMPLEX REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

Mức lương
8 - 10 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 113 Trần Quốc Toản, Võ Thị Sáu, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu

Summary of Responsibilities
Do you get inspired by seeing people around you succeed, and do you care about providing the right environment, opportunities, and experience for them to do so? As our Member Experience Executive, you will be doing just that, by internalizing what it means to be a “A Better Day at Work”
Member Experience Executive
“A Better Day at Work”
Being the face of Dreamplex comes with some exciting tasks, such as:
Customer service:
• Act as the first point of contact for members, providing friendly and professional service.
• Conduct regular check-ins with members to understand their needs, gather feedback and solve problems quickly & effectively.
• Ensure all common areas and meeting rooms are presentable and stocked with necessary supplies.
Community engagement:
• Encourage member interaction and collaboration through various initiatives and communication channels.
• Create events, workshops, and seminars to enhance the member experience.
• Organize and promote events, workshops, and networking opportunities to foster community engagement and collaboration.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại DREAMPLEX REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại DREAMPLEX REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

DREAMPLEX REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

DREAMPLEX REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 10th Floor, Miss Ao Dai Building, Nguyễn Trung Ngạn, Bến Nghé, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-digital-marketing-thu-nhap-8tr-10tr-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job358969
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 291 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 291 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ADIGIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ADIGIT
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Wareflex Viet Nam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Wareflex Viet Nam Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIÊN MỘC HƯƠNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIÊN MỘC HƯƠNG
2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Rivico làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH Rivico
18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Cửa Hàng Tiện Lợi Gia Đình Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Cửa Hàng Tiện Lợi Gia Đình Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN DỊCH VỤ ĐÀO TẠO AUM VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN DỊCH VỤ ĐÀO TẠO AUM VIỆT NAM
7 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Hàng Hải Việt Nam (MSB) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Hàng Hải Việt Nam (MSB)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CP VUCAR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CP VUCAR
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Rivico làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH Rivico
18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Crossian làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 7,000 USD Crossian
Tới 7,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing National Housing Organization (N.h.o JSC) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận National Housing Organization (N.h.o JSC)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Gỗ An Cường làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 22 - 24 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Gỗ An Cường
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing DHL Supply Chain làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận DHL Supply Chain
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Ampersand Management làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 2 USD Ampersand Management
15 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing công ty TNHH Vĩnh Cara Diamond Jewelry làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu công ty TNHH Vĩnh Cara Diamond Jewelry
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETNAM TRANSIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 2 USD VIETNAM TRANSIT
15 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing The Grand Ho Tram làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận The Grand Ho Tram
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI MỸ PHẨM SERENITY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI MỸ PHẨM SERENITY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FADO GLOBAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FADO GLOBAL
1 - 3 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 4 USD Navigos Search
25 - 4 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Cargo - Partner Logistics Viet Nam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Cargo - Partner Logistics Viet Nam Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Avery Dennison Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing DAS LA VIE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận DAS LA VIE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SMB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SMB VIỆT NAM
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Consulate General of Canada In Ho Chi Minh City làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Consulate General of Canada In Ho Chi Minh City
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN KHẢI HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN KHẢI HƯNG
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm