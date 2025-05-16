Tuyển Digital Marketing DREAMPLEX REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

Summary of Responsibilities

Do you get inspired by seeing people around you succeed, and do you care about providing the right environment, opportunities, and experience for them to do so? As our Member Experience Executive, you will be doing just that, by internalizing what it means to be a “A Better Day at Work”

Member Experience Executive

“A Better Day at Work”

Being the face of Dreamplex comes with some exciting tasks, such as:

Customer service:

• Act as the first point of contact for members, providing friendly and professional service.

• Conduct regular check-ins with members to understand their needs, gather feedback and solve problems quickly & effectively.

• Ensure all common areas and meeting rooms are presentable and stocked with necessary supplies.

Community engagement:

• Encourage member interaction and collaboration through various initiatives and communication channels.

• Create events, workshops, and seminars to enhance the member experience.

• Organize and promote events, workshops, and networking opportunities to foster community engagement and collaboration.