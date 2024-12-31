Tuyển Digital Marketing Sands làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 915 - 104 Triệu

Mức lương 915 - 104 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 915 - 104 Triệu

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Manage Accounts Receivable (AR) and Accounts Payable (AP).

• Prepare financial statements and reports.

• Handle payroll processing.

• Liaise with clients and other stakeholders.

• Ensure compliance and accuracy.

• Support month-end and year-end close processes.

• Develop and implement financial policies and procedures.

• Manage remote work effectively.

Với Mức Lương 915 - 104 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Partly or fully completed CIMA, ACCA, CA, or similar qualification.

• Perfect attention to detail with 100% accuracy in work.

• Very fast, efficient, and effective in completing tasks to meet deadlines.

• Self-driven with strong work ethics.

• Ability to learn quickly, both independently and with guidance from managers.

• Highly developed interpersonal and social skills.

Tại Sands Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sands

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin