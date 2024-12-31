Tuyển Digital Marketing Sands làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 915 - 104 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Sands
Mức lương
915 - 104 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 915 - 104 Triệu
RESPONSIBILITIES
• Manage Accounts Receivable (AR) and Accounts Payable (AP).
• Prepare financial statements and reports.
• Handle payroll processing.
• Liaise with clients and other stakeholders.
• Ensure compliance and accuracy.
• Support month-end and year-end close processes.
• Develop and implement financial policies and procedures.
• Manage remote work effectively.
Với Mức Lương 915 - 104 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Partly or fully completed CIMA, ACCA, CA, or similar qualification.
• Perfect attention to detail with 100% accuracy in work.
• Very fast, efficient, and effective in completing tasks to meet deadlines.
• Self-driven with strong work ethics.
• Ability to learn quickly, both independently and with guidance from managers.
• Highly developed interpersonal and social skills.
• Perfect attention to detail with 100% accuracy in work.
• Very fast, efficient, and effective in completing tasks to meet deadlines.
• Self-driven with strong work ethics.
• Ability to learn quickly, both independently and with guidance from managers.
• Highly developed interpersonal and social skills.
Tại Sands Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Xem thêm
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sands
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI