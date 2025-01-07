Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH BIA CARLSBERG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

* Main purpose: The purpose of the Senior Specialist, Channel Operations is to develop and execute regional trade and channel-specific trade marketing plans; work closely with the sales front-line team, brand ambassador team to contribute significantly to the achievement of channel & region objectives.

* Accountabilities:

- Conduct monthly/quarterly briefings to deploy trade programs: Promotion, Activation, Visibility, Loyalty… to Field sales and BA teams

- Develop timeline and action plan to implement trade activities in field, make sure trade marketing activities deliver OTIF in field

- Follow up all of trade activities program to make sure implementation as right directions in field

- Collaborate with sales teams to ensure trade marketing activities are tailored to account-specific goals and needs

- Strengthen trade marketing plans by collecting and reporting data and insights on customer and trade environment issues and trends.

- Execute trade marketing activities for all our brands, taking full responsibility for trade marketing activations in assigned regions.

- Conduct monitoring and evaluation of trade promotion result and follow up plan.

- Measure and evaluate the effectiveness of trade marketing initiatives to ensure sustainable business profit growth.

- Propose tailor-made trade marketing activities and program for assigned region for business growth

- Provide other task to support to team and handle ad-hoc tasks as assigned

* Locations: Bình Dương/Đồng Nai

* Education & Experience:

- Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Marketing or related fields

- Years & Type of Experience: At least 3 years in trade marketing, channel management, field sales or related field preferred experience in FMCG company.

* Knowledge & Skills:

- Good understand of local market and customer/shopper behaviors/insight

- Ability to understand business strategies and tactics

- Good at interpersonal and communication skills

- Proficient in data analysis, report generation, and presentation skills

- Ability to work collaboratively in a cross-functional environment

* Personality:

- Proactive, energetic, confident, and independent

- Very result-oriented

- Self-motivated and ability to handle multiple task

- Creative and passionate, willing to take challenges.

- Can-do attitude and resilient

Ngành nghề: Tiếp thị / Marketing, Bán hàng / Kinh doanh, Thực phẩm & Đồ uống

Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Đồng Nai