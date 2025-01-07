Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH BIA CARLSBERG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH BIA CARLSBERG VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/02/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH BIA CARLSBERG VIỆT NAM

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BIA CARLSBERG VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai:

- Đồng Nai

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

* Main purpose: The purpose of the Senior Specialist, Channel Operations is to develop and execute regional trade and channel-specific trade marketing plans; work closely with the sales front-line team, brand ambassador team to contribute significantly to the achievement of channel & region objectives.
* Accountabilities:
- Conduct monthly/quarterly briefings to deploy trade programs: Promotion, Activation, Visibility, Loyalty… to Field sales and BA teams
- Develop timeline and action plan to implement trade activities in field, make sure trade marketing activities deliver OTIF in field
- Follow up all of trade activities program to make sure implementation as right directions in field
- Collaborate with sales teams to ensure trade marketing activities are tailored to account-specific goals and needs
- Strengthen trade marketing plans by collecting and reporting data and insights on customer and trade environment issues and trends.
- Execute trade marketing activities for all our brands, taking full responsibility for trade marketing activations in assigned regions.
- Conduct monitoring and evaluation of trade promotion result and follow up plan.
- Measure and evaluate the effectiveness of trade marketing initiatives to ensure sustainable business profit growth.
- Propose tailor-made trade marketing activities and program for assigned region for business growth
- Provide other task to support to team and handle ad-hoc tasks as assigned
* Locations: Bình Dương/Đồng Nai
* Education & Experience:
- Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Marketing or related fields
- Years & Type of Experience: At least 3 years in trade marketing, channel management, field sales or related field preferred experience in FMCG company.
* Knowledge & Skills:
- Good understand of local market and customer/shopper behaviors/insight
- Ability to understand business strategies and tactics
- Good at interpersonal and communication skills
- Proficient in data analysis, report generation, and presentation skills
- Ability to work collaboratively in a cross-functional environment
* Personality:
- Proactive, energetic, confident, and independent
- Very result-oriented
- Self-motivated and ability to handle multiple task
- Creative and passionate, willing to take challenges.
- Can-do attitude and resilient
Ngành nghề: Tiếp thị / Marketing, Bán hàng / Kinh doanh, Thực phẩm & Đồ uống
Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Đồng Nai

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

* Education & Experience:
- Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Marketing or related fields
- Years & Type of Experience: At least 3 years in trade marketing, channel management, field sales or related field preferred experience in FMCG company.
* Knowledge & Skills:
- Good understand of local market and customer/shopper behaviors/insight
- Ability to understand business strategies and tactics
- Good at interpersonal and communication skills
- Proficient in data analysis, report generation, and presentation skills
- Ability to work collaboratively in a cross-functional environment
* Personality:
- Proactive, energetic, confident, and independent
- Very result-oriented
- Self-motivated and ability to handle multiple task
- Creative and passionate, willing to take challenges.
- Can-do attitude and resilient

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BIA CARLSBERG VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BIA CARLSBERG VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH BIA CARLSBERG VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH BIA CARLSBERG VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô B8, Khu công nghiệp Phú Bài, Phường Phú Bài

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

