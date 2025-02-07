Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Phát triển Giáo dục A.P.U làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 286 Lãnh Binh Thăng,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Support marketing manager to plan and implement marketing and branding plans, including advertising, PR, mass distribution, digital media, etc.

Work with and manage suppliers to meet the quality requirements and timing of marketing materials, promotional products,...

PR & Communication.

Coordinate and organize marketing communication activities to various target audiences.

Implement strategies that will increase the awareness and perception of APU International School and the American University of Vietnam.

Manage external communications with media, industry (including strategies, content).

Maintain day-to-day contacts with all targeted local media to facilitate media publicity initiative.

Manage PR agencies (if applicable) in formulating media strategies as well as supervising the preparation press releases, key messages and talking points for activities such as press conferences, roundtables and interviews.

Coordinating and organizing events, seminars and workshops.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in marketing, communications or any relevant discipline.

At least 2 years of PR or marketing experience.

Good proficiency in English (spoken and written) and computer literate.

Results-oriented and quick learner.

Organized, self-confident, self-motivated and creative.

Be able to work under high-pressure.

Be able to communicate well.

Tại Công ty TNHH Phát triển Giáo dục A.P.U Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Tham gia đầy đủ BHYT, BHXH và BHTN

Thưởng lễ, Tết, ...

Cung cấp trang thiết bị làm việc

Môi trường làm việc quốc tế

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Phát triển Giáo dục A.P.U

