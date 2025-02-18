Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH LEADERART INDUSTRIES (VIETNAM) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Work summary:

To assist Senior QA Executive/ QA Manager in supervising QC team and participate in activities associated with production quality issue

Primary accountabilities:

• Follow up on NCR process from initiated until it closed and make sure they are implemented following the SOP.

• Perform quality verification of materials and summarize monthly report.

• Carry out online QC audit to determine whether the SOPs are implemented properly and consistently.

• Verify QC inspection records, correct and provide refreshing training to QC if any.

• Conduct periodical QC competence test to make sure QCs are competent at their job, provide trainings is necessary.