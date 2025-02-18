Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH LEADERART INDUSTRIES (VIETNAM) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH LEADERART INDUSTRIES (VIETNAM) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH LEADERART INDUSTRIES (VIETNAM)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH LEADERART INDUSTRIES (VIETNAM)

Digital Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LEADERART INDUSTRIES (VIETNAM)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: CÔNG TY TNHH LEADERART INDUSTRIES (VIETNAM), Đường số 30, Vĩnh Tân, Tân Uyên, Bình Dương, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Work summary:
To assist Senior QA Executive/ QA Manager in supervising QC team and participate in activities associated with production quality issue
Primary accountabilities:
• Follow up on NCR process from initiated until it closed and make sure they are implemented following the SOP.
• Perform quality verification of materials and summarize monthly report.
• Carry out online QC audit to determine whether the SOPs are implemented properly and consistently.
• Verify QC inspection records, correct and provide refreshing training to QC if any.
• Conduct periodical QC competence test to make sure QCs are competent at their job, provide trainings is necessary.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LEADERART INDUSTRIES (VIETNAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LEADERART INDUSTRIES (VIETNAM)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH LEADERART INDUSTRIES (VIETNAM)

CÔNG TY TNHH LEADERART INDUSTRIES (VIETNAM)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 22, Đường số 30, Vĩnh Tân, Tân Uyên, Bình Dương, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-digital-marketing-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-binh-duong-job317463
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 295 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm công ty cổ phần ci holding
Tuyển Tư vấn tuyển sinh/khoá học công ty cổ phần ci holding làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Từ 8 Triệu
công ty cổ phần ci holding
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Bình Dương Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Tuyển Kế toán dự án Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu
Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Bình Dương Đồng Nai Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN C-HOLDINGS
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN C-HOLDINGS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN C-HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Hải Phòng Bình Dương Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH YAKULT VN
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH YAKULT VN làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH YAKULT VN
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 295 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Alliance Global Services làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Alliance Global Services
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Nội Thất Sunwood làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 10 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Nội Thất Sunwood
6 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & TRUYỀN THÔNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & TRUYỀN THÔNG VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & TRUYỀN THÔNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & TRUYỀN THÔNG VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Scandinavian Design Viet Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Scandinavian Design Viet Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & TRUYỀN THÔNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & TRUYỀN THÔNG VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & TRUYỀN THÔNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & TRUYỀN THÔNG VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & TRUYỀN THÔNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & TRUYỀN THÔNG VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & TRUYỀN THÔNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & TRUYỀN THÔNG VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TESSELLATION BÌNH DƯƠNG làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 500 - 1,500 USD CÔNG TY TNHH TESSELLATION BÌNH DƯƠNG
500 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & TRUYỀN THÔNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & TRUYỀN THÔNG VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH LOSCAM Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH LOSCAM Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Superior Multi - Packaging Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Superior Multi - Packaging Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & TRUYỀN THÔNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & TRUYỀN THÔNG VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing NGÂN HÀNG TNHH INDOVINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận NGÂN HÀNG TNHH INDOVINA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Maersk Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Maersk Vietnam Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Masan Consumer Holdings làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Masan Consumer Holdings
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing VPĐD Allingham Holdings Limited Tại TP.HCM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 3,000 - 5,000 USD VPĐD Allingham Holdings Limited Tại TP.HCM
3,000 - 5,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Kerry Integrated Logistics (Viet Nam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD Kerry Integrated Logistics (Viet Nam) Co., Ltd.
1,000 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Superior Multi - Packaging Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Superior Multi - Packaging Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH LOSCAM Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH LOSCAM Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Scandinavian Design Viet Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Scandinavian Design Viet Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Arneplant Vietnam Company làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD Arneplant Vietnam Company
1,000 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Moveo Bình Dương làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Moveo Bình Dương
7 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Kerry Integrated Logistics (Viet Nam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD Kerry Integrated Logistics (Viet Nam) Co., Ltd.
1,000 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing NGÂN HÀNG TNHH INDOVINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận NGÂN HÀNG TNHH INDOVINA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & TRUYỀN THÔNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & TRUYỀN THÔNG VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & TRUYỀN THÔNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & TRUYỀN THÔNG VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & TRUYỀN THÔNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & TRUYỀN THÔNG VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Arneplant Vietnam Company làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD Arneplant Vietnam Company
1,000 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm