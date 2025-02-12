Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH NTPM (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Market research and analysis to understand customer trends, competitor landscape, and identify target audiences.

Developing comprehensive marketing plans aligned with business objectives, including budget allocation and campaign goals.

Creating and managing marketing campaigns across various channels like social media, email, content marketing, print, and events.

Monitoring campaign performance using analytics tools and making data-driven adjustments to optimize results.

Overseeing the creation of engaging marketing content such as website copy, blog posts, social media graphics, and video content.

Maintaining brand consistency across all marketing materials and communications.

Managing advertising placements across different media platforms and optimizing spend.

Collaboration with cross-functional teams such as development teams, sales teams and design teams.

Other related tasks as instructed by Brand Manager or Assistant General Manager