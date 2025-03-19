Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Analytics Solutions and Development

• Transform business needs into analytical projects, ensuring alignment with strategic objectives.

• Design and develop BI tools, dashboards, and reports to support multiple business functions such as sales, procurement, quality, production, and finance.

• Enhance analytical processes to optimize performance, accuracy, and decision-making.

• Stay updated on industry trends, new technologies, and best practices in business intelligence and analytics.

2. Data Governance

• Establish and enforce data governance policies, standards, and best practices.

• Collaborate with relevant stakeholders to ensure data integrity and consistency.

• Oversee master data management and data stewardship initiatives.

3. Cross-functional Collaboration & Stakeholder Engagement

• Partner with different teams to understand data requirements and provide insights-driven solutions.

• Work closely with internal systems teams to ensure seamless integration of analytics into core operations.

4. Leadership & Team Management

• Lead, mentor, and develop a team of data professionals.

• Set performance goals, delegate tasks effectively, and monitor project progress.