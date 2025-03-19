Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Navigos Search
- Bình Dương: Bình Dương, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Analytics Solutions and Development
• Transform business needs into analytical projects, ensuring alignment with strategic objectives.
• Design and develop BI tools, dashboards, and reports to support multiple business functions such as sales, procurement, quality, production, and finance.
• Enhance analytical processes to optimize performance, accuracy, and decision-making.
• Stay updated on industry trends, new technologies, and best practices in business intelligence and analytics.
2. Data Governance
• Establish and enforce data governance policies, standards, and best practices.
• Collaborate with relevant stakeholders to ensure data integrity and consistency.
• Oversee master data management and data stewardship initiatives.
3. Cross-functional Collaboration & Stakeholder Engagement
• Partner with different teams to understand data requirements and provide insights-driven solutions.
• Work closely with internal systems teams to ensure seamless integration of analytics into core operations.
4. Leadership & Team Management
• Lead, mentor, and develop a team of data professionals.
• Set performance goals, delegate tasks effectively, and monitor project progress.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI