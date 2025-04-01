Tuyển Digital Marketing Unipart Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 2,000 USD

JOB DESCRIPTION

• Promoting the Warehouse Business & LD business to Unipart worldwide network and local market.

• Finding new potential WH &LD customers and strategy WH & LD accounts

• Develop a strong sales pipeline in accordance with company strategy, with focus on WND business.

• Advising the WH Manager/CM in planning, organizing and implementing logistics activities.

• Report to WH Manager/CM or upper level when required.

• Other related jobs under the assignment of WH Manager/CM.

• Be responsible for Business Development proposals, tenders, bids & RFQ responses for Unipart in Vietnam.

• Plan market research activity ( industry / customer & competitor awareness)

• Industry event participation.

• Continually develop and refine our value proposition so that our products and services align with markets needs.

• Promote market awareness of Unipart’s brand, company culture and philosophy.

• Manage, client relationships and communications with existing and prospective clients in Vietnam, with a strategic focus on growth and service expansion.