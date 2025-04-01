Tuyển Digital Marketing Unipart Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 2,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Unipart Logistics
- Hồ Chí Minh: 15th Floor, The 678 Tower, 67 Hoang Van Thai street, Dist.7, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Từ 2,000 USD
JOB DESCRIPTION
• Promoting the Warehouse Business & LD business to Unipart worldwide network and local market.
• Finding new potential WH &LD customers and strategy WH & LD accounts
• Develop a strong sales pipeline in accordance with company strategy, with focus on WND business.
• Advising the WH Manager/CM in planning, organizing and implementing logistics activities.
• Report to WH Manager/CM or upper level when required.
• Other related jobs under the assignment of WH Manager/CM.
• Be responsible for Business Development proposals, tenders, bids & RFQ responses for Unipart in Vietnam.
• Plan market research activity ( industry / customer & competitor awareness)
• Industry event participation.
• Continually develop and refine our value proposition so that our products and services align with markets needs.
• Promote market awareness of Unipart’s brand, company culture and philosophy.
• Manage, client relationships and communications with existing and prospective clients in Vietnam, with a strategic focus on growth and service expansion.
Với Mức Lương Từ 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Unipart Logistics Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Unipart Logistics
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
