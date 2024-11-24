Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ điện Công ty TNHH Thang Máy Mitsubishi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Thang Máy Mitsubishi Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/12/2024
Công ty TNHH Thang Máy Mitsubishi Việt Nam

Kỹ sư cơ điện

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư cơ điện Tại Công ty TNHH Thang Máy Mitsubishi Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 60 Trường Sơn, Phường 2, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư cơ điện Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Survey the elevator pit and make a report.
- Make technical drawings.
- Support sales staff with technical issues
- Some other work as assigned by superiors.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from University or higher majoring in Mechanic/Civil Engineering/Engineering
Work experience: Not required;

Tại Công ty TNHH Thang Máy Mitsubishi Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Working hours: 8 hours/day from Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
13 days off/year and other holidays according to Law.
- Allowances depend on the nature of the job (allowances for overtime, altitude, gasoline, telephone, internet, per diem, provision of labor protection items, etc.).
- Participate in social insurance and health insurance according to the provisions of the Labor Law, and employees also enjoy premium comprehensive health insurance.
- Professional, dynamic and youthful working environment.
- Opportunities to develop expertise and skills through domestic and foreign training programs according to Mitsubishi Corporation regulations.
- Promotion opportunities, clear career development path.
- Other benefits: Health check-ups, vacation trips, Year-end parties, Mid-Autumn Festival gifts, Lunar New Year, annual International Women's Day, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Thang Máy Mitsubishi Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Thang Máy Mitsubishi Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH Thang Máy Mitsubishi Việt Nam

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: - Trụ sở chính: 60 Trường Sơn, Phường 2, Quận Tân Bình, TP. HCM. - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội: Lầu 5, Tòa nhà Handico, Khu đô thị mới Mễ Trì Hạ, đường Phạm Hùng, quận Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội. - Chi nhánh Đà Nẵng: Lầu 11, Tòa nhà Thành Lợi, 249 Nguyễn Văn Linh, Phườ

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

