Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ điện Công ty TNHH Thang Máy Mitsubishi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Số 60 Trường Sơn, Phường 2, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư cơ điện Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Survey the elevator pit and make a report.

- Make technical drawings.

- Support sales staff with technical issues

- Some other work as assigned by superiors.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from University or higher majoring in Mechanic/Civil Engineering/Engineering

Work experience: Not required;

Tại Công ty TNHH Thang Máy Mitsubishi Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Working hours: 8 hours/day from Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

13 days off/year and other holidays according to Law.

- Allowances depend on the nature of the job (allowances for overtime, altitude, gasoline, telephone, internet, per diem, provision of labor protection items, etc.).

- Participate in social insurance and health insurance according to the provisions of the Labor Law, and employees also enjoy premium comprehensive health insurance.

- Professional, dynamic and youthful working environment.

- Opportunities to develop expertise and skills through domestic and foreign training programs according to Mitsubishi Corporation regulations.

- Promotion opportunities, clear career development path.

- Other benefits: Health check-ups, vacation trips, Year-end parties, Mid-Autumn Festival gifts, Lunar New Year, annual International Women's Day, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Thang Máy Mitsubishi Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.