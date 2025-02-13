Tuyển Frontend Developer Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/03/2025
Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA

Frontend Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: The Crest Residence, 15 Tran Bach Dang, Thu Thiem Ward, Thu Duc City, Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and maintain interactive and performant web applications using HTML, JavaScript and CSS.
HTML, JavaScript and CSS
Write clean, efficient, and modular code with minimal reliance on heavy frameworks.
Implement advanced animations, transitions, and dynamic UI elements.
Optimize front-end performance and ensure cross-browser compatibility.
Collaborate with UX/UI designers, backend developers, and product managers to create seamless user experiences.
Develop browser-based games using JavaScript, applying game development principles when needed.
browser-based games
Ensure web applications are accessible and comply with modern accessibility standards.
Implement robust security measures to protect user data and prevent vulnerabilities.
Optimize designs for responsiveness across various devices and screen sizes.
Stay updated on the latest advancements in frontend technologies and best practices.
Write and maintain unit, integration, and end-to-end tests to ensure code reliability and prevent regressions.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

4+ years of experience as a Frontend Developer.
Expert-level proficiency in vanilla JavaScript (ES6+), HTML5, and CSS3.
Experience with Web Components and Progressive Web Apps (PWAs).
Strong understanding of CSS methodologies (BEM, SMACSS) and pre-processors (SASS, LESS).
CSS methodologies
Solid understanding of DOM manipulation, event handling, and state management without frameworks.
DOM manipulation, event handling, and state management without frameworks
Knowledge of performance optimization techniques (lazy loading, code splitting, asset optimization, etc.).
Familiarity with Web APIs, WebSockets, and real-time data handling.
Experience with version control systems (Git, GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket).
Strong problem-solving and debugging skills.
Passion for writing clean, maintainable, and well-documented code.
Intermediate English proficiency (CEFR B1 or higher).
Additional Considerations
Experience in game development using JavaScript (Canvas, WebGL, Three.js, Phaser, or similar frameworks) is a big plus.
game development using JavaScript (Canvas, WebGL, Three.js, Phaser, or similar frameworks)
Background in UX/UI design and a keen eye for detail.
Previous contributions to open-source projects or a strong portfolio of personal projects.

Tại Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Competitive salary
• Insurances fully provided
• Private insurance will be provided for official staff
• Discount up to 90% English tuition fees for staff and close relatives
• An active, professional, dedicated working environment with experienced managers and friendly colleagues
• 14 day-off per year along with other benefits according to the company's regulation.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA

Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: The Crest Residence - Khu đô thị Metropole Thủ Thiêm, 15 Trần Bạch Đằng, Phường Thủ Thiêm, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

