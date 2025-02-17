Tuyển Frontend Developer Virtuos Studios In Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại Virtuos Studios In Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: REE Tower, Đoàn Văn Bơ, phường 13, Quận 4, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
As the Lead R&D Engineer for the Virtuos R&D team, you will play a crucial role in designing, implementing, and optimizing applications that push the boundaries of production tools used for video game assets and production resources.
- Lead the Frontend Development: Oversee the entire UI development, from conceptualization to implementation, ensuring that web applications are not only functional but also smooth and stable.
- Mentor and Lead Development Teams: Act as a mentor and leader for the UI development team, providing guidance and support in technical challenges, promoting professional growth, and fostering a culture of innovation and excellence.
- Establish and Enforce UI/UX Best Practices: Develop and maintain UI/UX best practices and standards across projects.
- Design and develop responsive web applications using web technologies of HTML and JavaScript, CSS frameworks (e.g. VueJS, Bootstrap, Tailwind CSS).
- Work with architect to design cloud-based frontend architecture.
- Ensure the quality of frontend source code, design, guide and develop test cases.
- Collaborate with backend engineers, and production teams to deliver high-quality, user-centric solutions, while staying updated with the latest trends and technologies in web application development to continuously improve project outcomes.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Virtuos Studios In Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Virtuos Studios In Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
