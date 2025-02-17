Tuyển Frontend Developer Virtuos Studios In Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

As the Lead R&D Engineer for the Virtuos R&D team, you will play a crucial role in designing, implementing, and optimizing applications that push the boundaries of production tools used for video game assets and production resources.

- Lead the Frontend Development: Oversee the entire UI development, from conceptualization to implementation, ensuring that web applications are not only functional but also smooth and stable.

- Mentor and Lead Development Teams: Act as a mentor and leader for the UI development team, providing guidance and support in technical challenges, promoting professional growth, and fostering a culture of innovation and excellence.

- Establish and Enforce UI/UX Best Practices: Develop and maintain UI/UX best practices and standards across projects.

- Design and develop responsive web applications using web technologies of HTML and JavaScript, CSS frameworks (e.g. VueJS, Bootstrap, Tailwind CSS).

- Work with architect to design cloud-based frontend architecture.

- Ensure the quality of frontend source code, design, guide and develop test cases.

- Collaborate with backend engineers, and production teams to deliver high-quality, user-centric solutions, while staying updated with the latest trends and technologies in web application development to continuously improve project outcomes.