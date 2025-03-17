Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 5A, Đường Số 5, Khu Phố 4, An Phú, Thủ Đức (Quận 2 cũ), Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Develop and maintain high-quality user interfaces for web applications using ReactJS.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.
Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs and implement them accordingly.
Optimize applications for maximum speed and scalability.
Stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and advancements in front-end development.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Strong proficiency in ReactJS, NoteJS and its core principles.
Solid understanding of web technologies (HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript) and experience with state management libraries (Redux).
Familiarity with RESTful APIs, asynchronous request handling, and modern authorization mechanisms (e.g., JSON Web Token).
Experience with Next.js, including server-side rendering (SSR) and static site generation (SSG).
Knowledge of progressive web applications (PWA) and performance optimization techniques.
Understanding of backend technologies (Node.js, NestJS, Express.js) and their integration with front-end applications.
Previous experience or strong interest in Blockchain technology, DeFi, NFTs, and Web3 applications.
Contributions to open-source blockchain projects are a plus.
Ability to adapt quickly to new technologies and work in a fast-paced environment.
Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary (upto 25M).
Young, dynamic and fun working environment.
13th month salary, project bonus.
Monthly award for the best staff of the team, of the company.
Monthly birthday party, quarterly team building.
Free foods and drinks at pantry.
Opportunities for training abroad with long-term employees.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
