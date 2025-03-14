Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
Frontend Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Báo Tuổi Trẻ, 60A Hoàng Văn Thụ, Phường 9, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Participate in developing web applications using modern technologies (Next.js, React, Vue.js, Angular or similar frameworks)
Collaborate with the design team to ensure the best user experience
Optimize application performance and usability
Apply AI tools effectively in the development process
Participate in code reviews and contribute constructive feedback

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Basic knowledge of HTML, CSS, JavaScript
Understanding of responsive design principles
Basic knowledge of at least one JavaScript framework (Next.js, React, Vue.js, Angular) or willingness to learn
Understanding of APIs (REST, GraphQL) and how to interact with backend systems
Experience with git and working in an agile process is an advantage
Flexible and logical problem-solving mindset
Self-learning ability and solution-seeking skills
Ability to analyze and evaluate AI-suggested solutions
Continuous improvement mindset and readiness to adopt new technologies
Ability to create effective prompts to maximize AI tool benefits
Knowledge of using AI for research, debugging, and code optimization
Ability to evaluate and refine AI-generated code
Understanding of AI limitations and knowing when to rely on personal knowledge
Good English skills, both written and spoken
Eager to learn and proactive attitude

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive monthly allowances based on performance during the training period.
6 months on-the-job training program designed to enhance your skills and knowledge in software development.
Guidance from experienced mentors and hands-on experience in real projects.
Clear career development path with opportunities for advancement within SmartOSC.
Working in One of the largest digital transformation agencies – A professional English environment
Free English, Japanese, and professional training packages
Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc.
Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: HN: Tòa nhà Handico, đường Phạm Hùng, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

