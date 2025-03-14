Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Báo Tuổi Trẻ, 60A Hoàng Văn Thụ, Phường 9, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận

Frontend Developer

Participate in developing web applications using modern technologies (Next.js, React, Vue.js, Angular or similar frameworks)

Collaborate with the design team to ensure the best user experience

Optimize application performance and usability

Apply AI tools effectively in the development process

Participate in code reviews and contribute constructive feedback

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Basic knowledge of HTML, CSS, JavaScript

Understanding of responsive design principles

Basic knowledge of at least one JavaScript framework (Next.js, React, Vue.js, Angular) or willingness to learn

Understanding of APIs (REST, GraphQL) and how to interact with backend systems

Experience with git and working in an agile process is an advantage

Flexible and logical problem-solving mindset

Self-learning ability and solution-seeking skills

Ability to analyze and evaluate AI-suggested solutions

Continuous improvement mindset and readiness to adopt new technologies

Ability to create effective prompts to maximize AI tool benefits

Knowledge of using AI for research, debugging, and code optimization

Ability to evaluate and refine AI-generated code

Understanding of AI limitations and knowing when to rely on personal knowledge

Good English skills, both written and spoken

Eager to learn and proactive attitude

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company

Attractive monthly allowances based on performance during the training period.

6 months on-the-job training program designed to enhance your skills and knowledge in software development.

Guidance from experienced mentors and hands-on experience in real projects.

Clear career development path with opportunities for advancement within SmartOSC.

Working in One of the largest digital transformation agencies – A professional English environment

Free English, Japanese, and professional training packages

Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc.

Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

