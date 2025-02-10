Tuyển Frontend Developer Công Ty TNHH NexGenus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại Công Ty TNHH NexGenus
Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Key Responsibilities:
• Develop responsive and user-friendly web applications using React.js.
• Translate design mockups and wireframes into high-quality code, ensuring cross-browser compatibility and accessibility standards.
• Optimize application performance and user experience through responsive design techniques and front-end optimization strategies.
• Conduct usability testing and gather feedback to iterate on UI/UX designs and improve overall user satisfaction.
• Stay updated with the latest trends and best practices in frontend development and UI/UX design.
• Develop cross-platform mobile applications using React Native for both iOS and Android platforms.
• Translate functional requirements and wireframes into high-quality code, ensuring consistency across different devices and screen sizes.
• Optimize app performance and user experience through responsive design techniques and mobile optimization strategies.
