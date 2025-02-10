Tuyển Frontend Developer Công Ty TNHH NexGenus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities:

Frontend Developer

• Develop responsive and user-friendly web applications using React.js.

• Translate design mockups and wireframes into high-quality code, ensuring cross-browser compatibility and accessibility standards.

• Optimize application performance and user experience through responsive design techniques and front-end optimization strategies.

• Conduct usability testing and gather feedback to iterate on UI/UX designs and improve overall user satisfaction.

• Stay updated with the latest trends and best practices in frontend development and UI/UX design.

React Native App Developer

• Develop cross-platform mobile applications using React Native for both iOS and Android platforms.

• Translate functional requirements and wireframes into high-quality code, ensuring consistency across different devices and screen sizes.

• Optimize app performance and user experience through responsive design techniques and mobile optimization strategies.