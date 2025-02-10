Tuyển Frontend Developer Công Ty TNHH NexGenus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH NexGenus
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH NexGenus

Frontend Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại Công Ty TNHH NexGenus

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Level 3, 89

- 91

- 93 Nguyen Co Thach street, An Loi Dong ward, Thu Duc city, Ho Chi Minh city, Viet Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities:
Frontend Developer
• Develop responsive and user-friendly web applications using React.js.
• Translate design mockups and wireframes into high-quality code, ensuring cross-browser compatibility and accessibility standards.
• Optimize application performance and user experience through responsive design techniques and front-end optimization strategies.
• Conduct usability testing and gather feedback to iterate on UI/UX designs and improve overall user satisfaction.
• Stay updated with the latest trends and best practices in frontend development and UI/UX design.
React Native App Developer
• Develop cross-platform mobile applications using React Native for both iOS and Android platforms.
• Translate functional requirements and wireframes into high-quality code, ensuring consistency across different devices and screen sizes.
• Optimize app performance and user experience through responsive design techniques and mobile optimization strategies.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH NexGenus Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH NexGenus

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH NexGenus

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 89-91-93 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, An Lợi Đông, Quận 2, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

