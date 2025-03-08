Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Oivan is seeking Frontend developers with 2+ years of experience in Angular and other relevant technologies to join our growing Ho Chi Minh City & Danang teams.

We offer the unique opportunity to work and improve your skills with a diverse and geographically distributed team of technology and business experts around the world. We have offices in Helsinki (Finland), Khon Kaen (Thailand), Bangkok (Thailand), Abu Dhabi (UAE) and Riyadh (KSA) and Vietnam.

Our project team uses Scrum framework via Scrum.org certified Professional Scrum Masters.

We have flexible hours and remote work options with open culture and Nordic management style. Our Nordic spirit and values drive the way we work always.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have

Experience with Angular framework (2 year+), RxJS, Signal

Must be able to work Saudi Arabia hours (13:00 – 21:00, Sunday to Thursday)

Experience with Typescript, ES6.

Front end experience such as HTML, CSS, Bootstrap...

Knowledge of CSS and CSS preprocessors such as SASS, LESS.

Experience in Web Security, API Authentication.

Experience with building responsive and cross-platform websites + UI/UX experience.

Experience with RESTful API

Experience with Git, Git-flow

Good verbal and written English skills

Good communication skills and ability to work within a team

Nice to have

Experience with backend development (NodeJS, Rails, Golang or others) is a plus.

Experience with Flutter or Mobile development.

Experience with Scrum/Agile development methodologies.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Hybrid work

MacBook Pro, screen protector, mouse, and headphones

Premium insurance

Company paid team lunch weekly

Travel opportunity to Oivan international locations and client sites

International team and work opportunities overseas.

Unlimited premium snacks/healthy food, coffee, and drinks at the office

Self-study time and company-sponsored opportunities for development (+2 hours per week)

15 days annual leave

10 days of paid paternity leave when having a baby.

15 sick leaves

Annual health checkup

13th Month Salary.

Please also be noted that by submitting your application, you agree for Oivan Vietnam to collect/ store/ process/ transfer your personal information for the employment process’s purpose.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin