Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 3, Quận 3
Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Oivan is seeking Frontend developers with 2+ years of experience in Angular and other relevant technologies to join our growing Ho Chi Minh City & Danang teams.
We offer the unique opportunity to work and improve your skills with a diverse and geographically distributed team of technology and business experts around the world. We have offices in Helsinki (Finland), Khon Kaen (Thailand), Bangkok (Thailand), Abu Dhabi (UAE) and Riyadh (KSA) and Vietnam.
Our project team uses Scrum framework via Scrum.org certified Professional Scrum Masters.
We have flexible hours and remote work options with open culture and Nordic management style. Our Nordic spirit and values drive the way we work always.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience with Angular framework (2 year+), RxJS, Signal
Must be able to work Saudi Arabia hours (13:00 – 21:00, Sunday to Thursday)
Experience with Typescript, ES6.
Front end experience such as HTML, CSS, Bootstrap...
Knowledge of CSS and CSS preprocessors such as SASS, LESS.
Experience in Web Security, API Authentication.
Experience with building responsive and cross-platform websites + UI/UX experience.
Experience with RESTful API
Experience with Git, Git-flow
Good verbal and written English skills
Good communication skills and ability to work within a team
Nice to have
Experience with backend development (NodeJS, Rails, Golang or others) is a plus.
Experience with Flutter or Mobile development.
Experience with Scrum/Agile development methodologies.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
MacBook Pro, screen protector, mouse, and headphones
Premium insurance
Company paid team lunch weekly
Travel opportunity to Oivan international locations and client sites
International team and work opportunities overseas.
Unlimited premium snacks/healthy food, coffee, and drinks at the office
Self-study time and company-sponsored opportunities for development (+2 hours per week)
15 days annual leave
10 days of paid paternity leave when having a baby.
15 sick leaves
Annual health checkup
13th Month Salary.
Please also be noted that by submitting your application, you agree for Oivan Vietnam to collect/ store/ process/ transfer your personal information for the employment process’s purpose.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
