Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM

Frontend Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Oivan is seeking Frontend developers with 2+ years of experience in Angular and other relevant technologies to join our growing Ho Chi Minh City & Danang teams.
We offer the unique opportunity to work and improve your skills with a diverse and geographically distributed team of technology and business experts around the world. We have offices in Helsinki (Finland), Khon Kaen (Thailand), Bangkok (Thailand), Abu Dhabi (UAE) and Riyadh (KSA) and Vietnam.
Our project team uses Scrum framework via Scrum.org certified Professional Scrum Masters.
We have flexible hours and remote work options with open culture and Nordic management style. Our Nordic spirit and values drive the way we work always.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have
Experience with Angular framework (2 year+), RxJS, Signal
Must be able to work Saudi Arabia hours (13:00 – 21:00, Sunday to Thursday)
Experience with Typescript, ES6.
Front end experience such as HTML, CSS, Bootstrap...
Knowledge of CSS and CSS preprocessors such as SASS, LESS.
Experience in Web Security, API Authentication.
Experience with building responsive and cross-platform websites + UI/UX experience.
Experience with RESTful API
Experience with Git, Git-flow
Good verbal and written English skills
Good communication skills and ability to work within a team
Nice to have
Experience with backend development (NodeJS, Rails, Golang or others) is a plus.
Experience with Flutter or Mobile development.
Experience with Scrum/Agile development methodologies.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Hybrid work
MacBook Pro, screen protector, mouse, and headphones
Premium insurance
Company paid team lunch weekly
Travel opportunity to Oivan international locations and client sites
International team and work opportunities overseas.
Unlimited premium snacks/healthy food, coffee, and drinks at the office
Self-study time and company-sponsored opportunities for development (+2 hours per week)
15 days annual leave
10 days of paid paternity leave when having a baby.
15 sick leaves
Annual health checkup
13th Month Salary.
Please also be noted that by submitting your application, you agree for Oivan Vietnam to collect/ store/ process/ transfer your personal information for the employment process’s purpose.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 38E Trần Cao Vân, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

