Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 27 - 35 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám đốc điều hành Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
- Hà Nội:
- Xa lộ Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Giám đốc điều hành Với Mức Lương 27 - 35 Triệu
- Staff Training & Operations:
Oversee staff training and ensure consistent service and operational standards across all locations.
Manage daily operations, including inventory, customer service, and compliance with regulations.
- Customer Satisfaction & Financial Management:
Ensure high customer service standards and address any complaints quickly.
Monitor financial performance, including sales and costs, and implement strategies for improvement.
- Team Leadership:
Foster a positive work environment, manage team morale, and resolve any performance issues effectively.
- Strategic Planning:
Collaborate with senior management to set goals and identify opportunities for growth or improvement across locations.
- Other related tasks
Với Mức Lương 27 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Having more the 4years experience as restaurant manager.
- Self-development skills and a volunteer-minded attitude.
Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Health insurance
- Social insurance
- Salary review: Once a year
- Company trips
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
