Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 27 - 35 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Giám đốc điều hành

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám đốc điều hành Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Mức lương
27 - 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Xa lộ Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Giám đốc điều hành Với Mức Lương 27 - 35 Triệu

- Staff Training & Operations:
Oversee staff training and ensure consistent service and operational standards across all locations.
Manage daily operations, including inventory, customer service, and compliance with regulations.
- Customer Satisfaction & Financial Management:
Ensure high customer service standards and address any complaints quickly.
Monitor financial performance, including sales and costs, and implement strategies for improvement.
- Team Leadership:
Foster a positive work environment, manage team morale, and resolve any performance issues effectively.
- Strategic Planning:
Collaborate with senior management to set goals and identify opportunities for growth or improvement across locations.
- Other related tasks

Với Mức Lương 27 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- English: Intermediate level （Internal communication)
- Having more the 4years experience as restaurant manager.
- Self-development skills and a volunteer-minded attitude.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Employment insurance
- Health insurance
- Social insurance
- Salary review: Once a year
- Company trips

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 704 Zen Plaza, 56 Nguyen Trai St, Dist1, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

