Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIẢI PHÁP DOANH NGHIỆP TPC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Flemington Tower - District 11, HCMC, Quận 11

Mô Tả Công Việc Giám đốc điều hành Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Evaluate Jira Tickets: Assess incoming Jira tickets to ensure requests meet current policies, standards, and workflows.

Tag and Rule Management: Use Adobe Launch to manage tags and rules effectively.

Debugging and Verification: Utilize debugging tools to confirm that tags and rules are functioning as intended.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Excellent English written and verbal communication skills.

Knowledgeable in Jira and Confluence for project and task management, with familiarity in other task management tools.

Experienced in Tag Management Platforms such as Adobe Launch and Google Tag Manager (GTM),)

Eexperience with data analysis system (Adobe Analytics, Google Analytics)

Experienced with web-tag debugging and testing tools such as omnibug, fiddler and Adobe Experience Platform Debugger etc.

Have experience in using Javascript, HTML.

Have knowledge of IT development

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIẢI PHÁP DOANH NGHIỆP TPC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Flexible from remotely, in a hybrid model, or on-site at our office (Flemington Tower - District 11, HCMC).

Opportunities for training and mentorship

A chance to kickstart your career in digital analytics and quality assurance

Join the insurance regimes according to the provisions of the Labor Law

13th Monthly Salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIẢI PHÁP DOANH NGHIỆP TPC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.