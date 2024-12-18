Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIẢI PHÁP DOANH NGHIỆP TPC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám đốc điều hành Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIẢI PHÁP DOANH NGHIỆP TPC
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Flemington Tower
- District 11, HCMC, Quận 11
Mô Tả Công Việc Giám đốc điều hành Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Evaluate Jira Tickets: Assess incoming Jira tickets to ensure requests meet current policies, standards, and workflows.
Evaluate Jira Tickets
Tag and Rule Management: Use Adobe Launch to manage tags and rules effectively.
Tag and Rule Management
Debugging and Verification: Utilize debugging tools to confirm that tags and rules are functioning as intended.
Debugging and Verification
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Excellent English written and verbal communication skills.
Knowledgeable in Jira and Confluence for project and task management, with familiarity in other task management tools.
Experienced in Tag Management Platforms such as Adobe Launch and Google Tag Manager (GTM),)
Eexperience with data analysis system (Adobe Analytics, Google Analytics)
Experienced with web-tag debugging and testing tools such as omnibug, fiddler and Adobe Experience Platform Debugger etc.
Have experience in using Javascript, HTML.
Have knowledge of IT development
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIẢI PHÁP DOANH NGHIỆP TPC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Flexible from remotely, in a hybrid model, or on-site at our office (Flemington Tower - District 11, HCMC).
Opportunities for training and mentorship
A chance to kickstart your career in digital analytics and quality assurance
Join the insurance regimes according to the provisions of the Labor Law
13th Monthly Salary
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIẢI PHÁP DOANH NGHIỆP TPC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
