Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIẢI PHÁP DOANH NGHIỆP TPC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIẢI PHÁP DOANH NGHIỆP TPC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/01/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIẢI PHÁP DOANH NGHIỆP TPC

Giám đốc điều hành

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám đốc điều hành Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIẢI PHÁP DOANH NGHIỆP TPC

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Flemington Tower

- District 11, HCMC, Quận 11

Mô Tả Công Việc Giám đốc điều hành

Evaluate Jira Tickets: Assess incoming Jira tickets to ensure requests meet current policies, standards, and workflows.
Evaluate Jira Tickets
Tag and Rule Management: Use Adobe Launch to manage tags and rules effectively.
Tag and Rule Management
Debugging and Verification: Utilize debugging tools to confirm that tags and rules are functioning as intended.
Debugging and Verification

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Excellent English written and verbal communication skills.
Knowledgeable in Jira and Confluence for project and task management, with familiarity in other task management tools.
Experienced in Tag Management Platforms such as Adobe Launch and Google Tag Manager (GTM),)
Eexperience with data analysis system (Adobe Analytics, Google Analytics)
Experienced with web-tag debugging and testing tools such as omnibug, fiddler and Adobe Experience Platform Debugger etc.
Have experience in using Javascript, HTML.
Have knowledge of IT development

Quyền Lợi

Flexible from remotely, in a hybrid model, or on-site at our office (Flemington Tower - District 11, HCMC).
Opportunities for training and mentorship
A chance to kickstart your career in digital analytics and quality assurance
Join the insurance regimes according to the provisions of the Labor Law
13th Monthly Salary

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Pax Sky Tower, 159C Đường Đề Thám, Phường Cô Giang, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

