Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH ITECHWX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 19 Triệu

Công ty TNHH ITECHWX
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/01/2025
Mức lương
17 - 19 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Tầng 4 Tòa nhà Lancaster Luminaire, Số 1152

- 1154 Đường Láng, Phường Láng Thượng, Quận Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Quận Đống Đa

Department: Accounting
Location: Hanoi
Reports to: Manager (Ho Chi Minh City)
Job Description: We are seeking a skilled, dedicated, and detail-oriented Internal Accountant to join our finance team. You will be responsible for performing daily general accounting tasks, ensuring the accuracy and timeliness of financial reports, and collaborating closely with other departments within the company.
Key Responsibilities:
Bookkeeping: Perform accounting transactions, ensuring compliance with Vietnamese accounting standards and international accounting standards (if applicable).
Financial Reporting: Prepare periodic financial reports (monthly, quarterly, annually), including income statements, balance sheets, and cash flow statements.
Tax: Handle tax-related tasks, including tax calculations, payments, declarations, and coordination with tax authorities.
Internal Control: Participate in the development and implementation of internal control procedures to ensure the accuracy and transparency of accounting data.
Financial Analysis: Analyze financial data and provide valuable insights to support management decision-making.
Support Other Departments: Assist other departments with financial and accounting matters.
Work with Manager: Communicate and report to the Manager in Ho Chi Minh City.

Requirements:
Education: Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field.
Experience:
At least 3 years of experience in a General Accounting role.
Preference will be given to candidates with experience working in foreign-invested companies.
Candidates with a background in accounting and auditing firms are preferred.
Skills:
Proficiency in accounting software (Misa)
Data analysis and reporting skills
Excellent communication skills, especially in English (communication)
Detail-oriented, responsible, and highly motivated
Ability to work independently and as part of a team
Personality: Honest, enthusiastic, eager to learn, and able to work under pressure.

Why Us?
Competitive salary
Salary at 100% during the probationary period.
90% contribution of the gross salary to social insurance.
20 days leave (12 days of annual leave and 8 days of sick leave).
Full work equipment will be provided
Annual Health Checkup

Công ty TNHH ITECHWX

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 12, Opal Tower, 92 Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

