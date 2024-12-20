Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH ITECHWX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 19 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại Công ty TNHH ITECHWX
- Hà Nội:
- Tầng 4 Tòa nhà Lancaster Luminaire, Số 1152
- 1154 Đường Láng, Phường Láng Thượng, Quận Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Quận Đống Đa
Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương 17 - 19 Triệu
Department: Accounting
Location: Hanoi
Reports to: Manager (Ho Chi Minh City)
Job Description: We are seeking a skilled, dedicated, and detail-oriented Internal Accountant to join our finance team. You will be responsible for performing daily general accounting tasks, ensuring the accuracy and timeliness of financial reports, and collaborating closely with other departments within the company.
Key Responsibilities:
Bookkeeping: Perform accounting transactions, ensuring compliance with Vietnamese accounting standards and international accounting standards (if applicable).
Financial Reporting: Prepare periodic financial reports (monthly, quarterly, annually), including income statements, balance sheets, and cash flow statements.
Tax: Handle tax-related tasks, including tax calculations, payments, declarations, and coordination with tax authorities.
Internal Control: Participate in the development and implementation of internal control procedures to ensure the accuracy and transparency of accounting data.
Financial Analysis: Analyze financial data and provide valuable insights to support management decision-making.
Support Other Departments: Assist other departments with financial and accounting matters.
Work with Manager: Communicate and report to the Manager in Ho Chi Minh City.
Với Mức Lương 17 - 19 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Education: Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field.
Experience:
At least 3 years of experience in a General Accounting role.
Preference will be given to candidates with experience working in foreign-invested companies.
Candidates with a background in accounting and auditing firms are preferred.
Skills:
Proficiency in accounting software (Misa)
Data analysis and reporting skills
Excellent communication skills, especially in English (communication)
Detail-oriented, responsible, and highly motivated
Ability to work independently and as part of a team
Personality: Honest, enthusiastic, eager to learn, and able to work under pressure.
Tại Công ty TNHH ITECHWX Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary
Salary at 100% during the probationary period.
90% contribution of the gross salary to social insurance.
20 days leave (12 days of annual leave and 8 days of sick leave).
Full work equipment will be provided
Annual Health Checkup
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH ITECHWX
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
