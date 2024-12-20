Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH ITECHWX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 19 Triệu

Mức lương 17 - 19 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Tầng 4 Tòa nhà Lancaster Luminaire, Số 1152 - 1154 Đường Láng, Phường Láng Thượng, Quận Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương 17 - 19 Triệu

Department: Accounting

Location: Hanoi

Reports to: Manager (Ho Chi Minh City)

Job Description: We are seeking a skilled, dedicated, and detail-oriented Internal Accountant to join our finance team. You will be responsible for performing daily general accounting tasks, ensuring the accuracy and timeliness of financial reports, and collaborating closely with other departments within the company.

Key Responsibilities:

Bookkeeping: Perform accounting transactions, ensuring compliance with Vietnamese accounting standards and international accounting standards (if applicable).

Financial Reporting: Prepare periodic financial reports (monthly, quarterly, annually), including income statements, balance sheets, and cash flow statements.

Tax: Handle tax-related tasks, including tax calculations, payments, declarations, and coordination with tax authorities.

Internal Control: Participate in the development and implementation of internal control procedures to ensure the accuracy and transparency of accounting data.

Financial Analysis: Analyze financial data and provide valuable insights to support management decision-making.

Support Other Departments: Assist other departments with financial and accounting matters.

Work with Manager: Communicate and report to the Manager in Ho Chi Minh City.

Với Mức Lương 17 - 19 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:

Education: Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field.

Experience:

At least 3 years of experience in a General Accounting role.

Preference will be given to candidates with experience working in foreign-invested companies.

Candidates with a background in accounting and auditing firms are preferred.

Skills:

Proficiency in accounting software (Misa)

Data analysis and reporting skills

Excellent communication skills, especially in English (communication)

Detail-oriented, responsible, and highly motivated

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Personality: Honest, enthusiastic, eager to learn, and able to work under pressure.

Tại Công ty TNHH ITECHWX Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why Us?

Competitive salary

Salary at 100% during the probationary period.

90% contribution of the gross salary to social insurance.

20 days leave (12 days of annual leave and 8 days of sick leave).

Full work equipment will be provided

Annual Health Checkup

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH ITECHWX

