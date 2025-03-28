Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Bando Manufacturing (Viet Nam) Co.,Ltd làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Bando Manufacturing (Viet Nam) Co.,Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/04/2025
Bando Manufacturing (Viet Nam) Co.,Ltd

Kế toán trưởng

Tin tuyển dụng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán trưởng Tại Bando Manufacturing (Viet Nam) Co.,Ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hưng Yên: M

- 6 Plot, Thang Long II Industrial Park, Di Su Ward, My Hao Town, Hung Yen Province, Vietnam, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán trưởng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Responsible for issuing Invoice to Clients.
- Booking the cash, bank and reconciliation in the end month.
- Booking the salary, insurance and PIT monthly.
- Inventory control: Follow and input the in/out stock note oversea and domestic.
- Reconcile the inventory of material and merchandise in the end of monthly.
- Following the receivable status & reconciliation the receivable to Clients & the liabilities related to warehouse.
- Collect red invoices from suppliers, booking invoices.
- Prepare the report of VAT monthly, using invoice every quarter.
- Control the fixed asset and depreciation.
- Other tasks assigned by Chief Accountant.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- University Graduated, major in Accounting or related fields.
- Experience working for manufacturing environment is preferred;
- Good command of English (able to communicate well with foreigner).
- Good working knowledge of taxation and VAS in all related accounting works.

Tại Bando Manufacturing (Viet Nam) Co.,Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bando Manufacturing (Viet Nam) Co.,Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Bando Manufacturing (Viet Nam) Co.,Ltd

Bando Manufacturing (Viet Nam) Co.,Ltd

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: M-6 Plot, Thang Long II Industrial Park, Di Su Ward, My Hao Town, Hung Yen Province, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

