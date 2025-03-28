Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Bando Manufacturing (Viet Nam) Co.,Ltd làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Responsible for issuing Invoice to Clients.

- Booking the cash, bank and reconciliation in the end month.

- Booking the salary, insurance and PIT monthly.

- Inventory control: Follow and input the in/out stock note oversea and domestic.

- Reconcile the inventory of material and merchandise in the end of monthly.

- Following the receivable status & reconciliation the receivable to Clients & the liabilities related to warehouse.

- Collect red invoices from suppliers, booking invoices.

- Prepare the report of VAT monthly, using invoice every quarter.

- Control the fixed asset and depreciation.

- Other tasks assigned by Chief Accountant.